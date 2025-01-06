Apple releases iOS 18.2.1 ahead of iOS 18.3 official release

A few weeks after releasing iOS 18.2, Apple launched iOS 18.2.1. This software update brings bug fixes and security improvements. Per the release notes, “this update provides important bug fixes and is recommended for all users.”

With iOS 18.2, Apple continued to expand Apple Intelligence features. For iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users, the company added the following functions:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation or Illustration. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two or more figures; users can type a prompt like "monkey with pink hat" to make an entirely new emoji; here's how to use it;

Image Wand: Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area in the Notes app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this;

Visual Intelligence: Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT

Visual Intelligence with Camera Control helps you instantly learn about places or interact with information simply by pointing your iPhone at the object, with the option to tap into Google Search or ChatGPT Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with iOS 18.2 is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app.

In addition to these Apple Intelligence functions, which are included with iOS 18.2, Apple adds some other helpful features:

All-new Mail app: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

Change default apps: iOS 18.2 beta lets iPhone users change the Messages and Phone default apps.

iOS 18.2 beta lets iPhone users change the Messages and Phone default apps. Volume Limit: The Settings app now has a new Volume Limit control. This lets you limit how loud your iPhone speakers can play media.

The Settings app now has a new Volume Limit control. This lets you limit how loud your iPhone speakers can play media. Find My changes: Apple offers the option to Share Item Location with an “airline or trusted person.” This feature creates a link that lets someone easily access your AirTag’s location.

However, iOS 18.2 was plagued with bugs. Among them were issues with the camera not working and the battery draining faster than it should.

Apple is currently testing iOS 18.3. This future software update is expected to be available later in January or early February. BGR will let you know if we find anything new about iOS 18.2.1 or what Apple is fixing.