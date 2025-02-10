Apple might drop a key iPhone display supplier due to quality problems

BOE is once again having trouble supplying AMOLED panels for Apple’s iPhones. According to OLED-info (via MacRumors), the company is facing quality issues, which means Cupertino will redirect some orders for iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 panels to Samsung and LG.

With that, it’s estimated that BOE will take at least six weeks to fix the OLED quality problems and restart supplying displays for these iPhone models. The company, expected to provide around 40 million units for Apple, has ordered around seven to eight million panels since 2024, as it can’t keep up with production.

While OLED-info only talks about production for the existing iPhone lineup, previous rumors suggested BOE will be responsible for the majority of the iPhone SE 4 displays. With an announcement expected as soon as this week, it’s possible that the supplier was able to secure enough display units for Apple.

A few years ago, The Elec reported that LG and Samsung weren’t interested in producing displays for the iPhone SE 4 due to the legacy LTPS TFT technology. Considered a “low technical difficulty” manufacturing process, it’s possible that BOE hasn’t had issues making this display. In addition, the volume of displays required for this entry-level iPhone is far below the regular offerings of the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16.

Rumors so far suggest the iPhone SE 4 will be Apple’s first iPhone with a custom 5G modem. Besides this change, Apple will finally ditch the “classic” design on the Home Button iPhone by adding Face ID and a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display.

BGR will let you know as we learn more about supply chain changes, including if BOE is able to surpass these display quality issues and if Apple announces the new iPhone SE 4.