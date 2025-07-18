iPhone 17 may have a surpring new color that’s like nothing we’ve seen before

There’s always one more story about the iPhone 17 before it’s actually revealed. Even though MacWorld’s Filipe Espósito leaked all 15 colors expected for this upcoming lineup, the Weibo leaker Instant Digital believes the “white” color for the iPhone 17 Pro might actually be more interesting than we might have assumed.

In a post, the leaker said there’s a “special” color variant that might be “connected to the iOS 26 Liquid Glass design.” While there are a few ways Apple could make that connection, it’ll be interesting to see the company take this step further in blending software and hardware.

The company’s most ambitious software update in years is arriving alongside a hardware change. So it’s only natural that Apple might want to create a standout color for the iPhone 17 Pro.

From a marketing perspective, Apple could end up with too many “main” colors to promote for the iPhone 17 Pro. It’s already expected to come in new Orange and Deep Blue finishes. If a transparent option is added, that’s yet another look to showcase.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

What makes me think this leak could be accurate is that X user Majin Bu recently shared images of third-party lens covers that might reflect the new iPhone 17 colors. Instead of a white option, the leaker referred to a “Transparent” one, which could line up perfectly with this new rumor.

To be precise, these color totals were already tested and decided in May. I wrote some articles about them that I should have published a few days ago, but I didn't for technical reasons. The articles will be published in the next few days https://t.co/eNYIKStkmk pic.twitter.com/iziBz2Vc7i — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 16, 2025

Also, since Apple began using new technology to apply color within the iPhone glass, it seems possible the company could tweak this method to allow the iPhone’s color to subtly shift depending on lighting.

Wrap up

Of course, this is all speculation, and we still have a couple of months before Apple unveils the new iPhone 17 lineup. Several changes are expected for these devices, including an all-new Air model, better cameras, improved processors, a brand new software, and more.

Below, you can learn more about the iPhone 17 rumors.