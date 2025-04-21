A new Apple Watch face is coming in watchOS 11.5

Before the watchOS 11 cycle ends, Apple is set to introduce at least one new Apple Watch face, and it looks like it might happen next month with the release of watchOS 11.5.

According to X user Aaron, iOS 18.5 beta 2 describes the upcoming new Pride face, which will be included in the final version of iOS 18.5 and watchOS 11.5: “Multi-colored shapes meet at sharp angles in a vibrant display of verisimilitude.”

Over the past few years, Apple has introduced a new Apple Watch face in February to celebrate Black History Month, around the watchOS x.3 update, and has again released a Pride watch face with the watchOS x.5 update.

Last year, Apple introduced a new watch face, wallpapers for iOS and iPadOS, and an Apple Watch band to celebrate the occasion. If Apple follows the same trend, we shouldn’t expect this new watchOS 11.5 Apple Watch face to be available to developers first, as Cupertino usually releases it with the Release Candidate version or the public version.

When Apple released watchOS 11, the company added three new watch faces:

Photos Face: Over the years, Apple has offered different takes on the Photos Face. This time, it says you can cycle through your chosen photos or a synced album as watch faces. These photos can be of specific people, places, pets, and cities from the photo library, and a new photo appears every time you raise your wrist or tap the display. You can choose from three different styles and select up to 24 photos.

Reflections: Referencing the materials used to make the Apple Watch, this face features a metallic sunburst dial that reflects light in response to the movement of your wrist. Reflections are available in a range of colors and feature four customizable complications.

Flux: Flux combines typography with color and movement to show the passing of time. Color fills the face from the bottom as seconds count up, and the numerals snap into new forms when the minute changes. Both the colors and numerals are consistently in flux.

We’ll let you know once Apple’s newest Pride watch face is available to all users.