7 under-the-radar Apple Watch features you should be using

The Apple Watch has become an invaluable everyday companion for many users. Whether you have an Apple Watch Series 6 or the latest Ultra 2 model, several features might not be on your radar, but we want to convince you to start using them.

Find your iPhone: With an Apple Watch Series 9 or Apple Watch Ultra 2, you can locate your iPhone 15 or newer with Precision Find. Tap the Watch’s side button and then tap the Ping My iPhone icon. If your phone is in the Apple Watch’s range, its location will appear.

Control your Apple TV: You can control your Apple TV using your iPhone, but did you know it’s also possible on your Apple Watch? Just look for the app with a blue background and white “Play” icon on your Watch to select your Apple TV and control it even without your remote nearby.

Create a custom workout: On the Workouts app, you can tap the three-dot button of exercises to reveal custom workout plans. You can base your training on distance, pace, time, calories, and even repetitions (with rest intervals). It’s a great feature that can upgrade your workouts.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Apple Watch speakers: The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 can be used without earbuds. If you want to listen to your favorite podcasts or your new playlist but don’t have your iPhone handy, the watch’s little speakers can play your media out loud.

Walkie-talkie your friends: You might have forgotten about this, but to this day, I find it to be one of the best features I can remind my friends with Apple Watch models about. It’s handy and convenient, and might be the best option in some use cases. Once your friends approve your request, you can ring them anytime.

Customize Activity Ring goals: watchOS 11 also lets you change your Activity Ring goals daily. More importantly, if you just want to take a break but don’t want to lose your streak, you can pause your rings for the day or the week.

Sleep Apnea detection: With the new Sleep Apnea Notification feature on Apple Watch, you can be notified if your breathing disturbances show consistent signs of sleep apnea. Over time, sleep apnea can have significant health consequences, including cardiac disease.