5 expert tips to get the most out of ChatGPT every time you use it

At the Google I/O keynote, the company highlighted how users are now making more complex queries when using AI. This shift makes a lot of sense, but seeing how web search is evolving is still fascinating. As a ’90s kid, I had to learn how to ask Google questions it would understand. Today, there’s a new paradigm: AI needs to understand our questions.

That means we no longer have to search for things like “iPhone 17 Air camera rumors.” Instead, we can ask ChatGPT or Gemini: “I know Apple is going to release a new iPhone this year. What do you know about the so-called iPhone 17 Air and the latest camera rumors? I’d like to see the five most common reports about it.”

It’s a big change, but it makes a lot of sense. After all, you wouldn’t talk to a friend using just keywords. You share your thoughts, feelings, and context. That’s how conversations work. And it’s why, if you’re still getting started with ChatGPT, it’s worth learning some common prompt techniques and how ChatGPT can make everyday tasks easier.

More importantly, in this article, you’ll learn how to utilize ChatGPT to its fullest by mastering expert tips to help you get clearer, more complete answers every time.

Take your time with ChatGPT: Here are 5 expert tips to improve your prompts

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Unlike traditional search engines, ChatGPT works best when it has a clear starting point, context, examples, a desired style, and some understanding of your reasoning. A simple question might not cut it. If you want the best responses, try these five expert tips:

1. Role prompting: ChatGPT responds well to role-playing. It might feel odd at first, but it’s a powerful way to set the tone and depth of your query. For example, say “Explain this like I’m 12,” and you’ll get a very basic explanation. But if you say, “Pretend you’re a PhD professor with 30+ years of experience in sociology,” you’ll get a much more advanced, analytical answer.

2. Provide examples: Whether you’re asking ChatGPT to write something, summarize text, or reply to an email, providing examples is one of the most effective techniques. If the AI is drafting an email for you, include a sample of how you usually write. Or say, “I want you to recreate a similar drawing.” The more examples you give, the more accurate the result.

3. Include context: Another essential tip: always include context. Why are you asking this question? What do you already know? What are you expecting from the answer? Are you doing research, writing an essay, or just curious? The more context ChatGPT has, the better it can tailor its response to your needs.

4. Define personality: It’s also helpful to tell ChatGPT how you want the reply to sound. If you’re learning a new language, you might want the tone to be cheerful and educational, with many examples. If you’re looking for a straight answer, you might ask for something concise and data-driven. Writing an article? Use adjectives to guide tone, like humorous, ironic, dramatic, or thought-provoking.

5. Step-by-step reasoning: Finally, if your question requires a complex or multi-part answer, ask ChatGPT to walk you through the process. For example, in math problems or logic puzzles, prompt it to explain the steps it took to reach its conclusion. This helps you understand its reasoning and spot potential errors.

Wrap up

These five expert tips can dramatically level up your ChatGPT experience. If you haven’t been getting the answers you hoped for, these techniques will help you unlock the full potential of AI-powered conversations.