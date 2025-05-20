Google’s new AI Mode is the only way I’m shopping from now on

After Opera impressed me with a live demo of its Browser Operator agent purchasing flowers with just a command, Google is also stepping into the AI shopping era with its new AI Mode, which debuted at Google I/O 2025.

AI Mode is Google’s most advanced take on reasoning and multimodality. It breaks down questions into subtopics while issuing queries on the user’s behalf. This new shopping experience combines the capabilities of the Gemini model with Google’s Shopping Graph to help users browse for inspiration, weigh their options, and narrow down products.

For instance, if you want to see how an outfit might look on you, you can upload a photo of yourself. Google will use AI to generate a preview. Once you’ve found the perfect outfit, you can ask the new agentic checkout feature to purchase it for you using Google Pay when the price drops to your target.

Google AI Mode has a new “try it on” feature for shopping. Image source: Google

This feature helps you buy your most desired products when they fit your budget. With the “track price” feature, Google will alert you when the product you want (in the right size, color, or other preferences) becomes available. Then, you can ask AI Mode to complete the purchase with a simple “buy for me” tap.

Another example of AI Mode’s shopping capabilities is finding exactly what you need. If you tell AI Mode you’re looking for a travel bag, it will recognize you’re seeking visual inspiration. You’ll get a browsable panel of images and product listings tailored to your location. You can filter options for bags that fit a specific destination and time of year—perfect for rainy weather and long trips, or sunny days and shorter getaways.

Google says these features will roll out in AI Mode in the US in the coming months.