3 things AI can do that you’ll be thrilled to never have to do again

Artificial intelligence can work wonders in everyday life, especially when it comes to performing tasks that you’re sick of repeating. Below, we gathered three tips and tricks for asking ChatGPT and other models to improve your routine. We also have an article helping you create the best prompts possible when asking these AI chatbots to perform tasks for you.

Take meeting notes

If you’re always in and out of meetings at work or school, there’s a way to take notes without having to type them yourself. It’s possible to listen to and engage with the conversation while recording the data and after asking the AI to transcribe and/or summarize the call.

Here’s how you can accomplish that with ChatGPT:

Record your meeting using Zoom, Voice Memos, or a similar app.

Upload the audio file to a ChatGPT chat.

It handles the rest: transcription, summary, and even a follow-up email draft if the user wants.

Write and reply to emails

It’s 2025, and AI should be writing emails for you. While BGR has recently written about Serif, an email assistant that can improve your inbox and catch up with everything, there are several other AI tools you can use to write and reply to emails, like Gmail’s AI assistant or Microsoft Copilot, which are able to draft, rewrite, and even auto-respond to emails in your voice.

ChatGPT can also do it for you, although you’ll have to copy and paste an email in the chat in order to get started. Here’s what it can do with your email:

Write a response in your tone (professional, casual, firm, etc.).

Improve grammar, clarity, or persuasiveness.

Translate or localize if needed (e.g., English ↔ Portuguese/Italian).

Organize your jumbled thoughts

While Apple recently released a very interesting shortcut for those who get constantly interrupted while brainstorming or performing a task, there are other useful tips and tricks for AI agents that can help you organize your messy thoughts.

For example, you can dump unfiltered ideas, such as voice notes, bullet lists, and half-finished sentences, into ChatGPT to create polished blog posts, LinkedIn updates, social captions, and more.

Here’s how it works:

Paste your raw notes or upload a voice memo.

Tell ChatGPT what to do with it (e.g., “Make this a tweet thread about AI productivity”).

Done: It will deliver a sharp, clean version in your writing style.

AI tips and tricks wrap-up

These are only three tips and tricks for using AI to make live easier. However, there are many more possibilities you could be taking advantage of. Just think of a task you perform repeatedly, and there’s probably an AI tool that can help you do it faster.