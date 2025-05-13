Apple’s brilliant new shortcut helps you capture ideas before you forget them

With the first iOS 19 features announced, Apple has prepared us for a big WWDC 2025 keynote next month. Alongside exciting new accessibility features, the company also released a brilliant shortcut that helps you capture ideas before you forget them.

While Apple created this shortcut especially for neurodivergent minds, it’s also great for those constantly interrupted during a task, which might affect their productivity.

Apple explains that users have two options when using the Hold That Thought shortcut: to capture the information displayed on the screen or to recall it later. Here’s how it works:

“Run the shortcut and select Capture to capture a screenshot of what you’re doing, any calendar events in the next hour, the current open webpage in Safari (Mac only), and Clipboard contents. You’ll then be prompted to write short notes about what you are doing and what you’re about to do. Run the shortcut again and select Recall to find the last created note with all the captured information. All notes will be saved with the title ‘Hold That Thought’ and the date and time saved.”

What I like most about this Apple shortcut is how thoughtful it is. Using shortcuts is one of the best ways to make your Apple device more powerful, and this one is especially useful on the Mac. Of course, you can also enjoy it on iPhone and iPad, but the Mac is Apple’s true powerhouse and is so handy.

Apple’s Hold That Thought shortcut is available for free here. You can say, “Hey Siri, Hold That Thought.” Another option, if you have an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, you can set it on the Action Button, especially if you’re often interrupted while brainstorming.

