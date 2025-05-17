Yeedi M14 Plus robot vacuum review: Mopping like no other

M14 Plus Rating: 4 Stars Similar to the recent S14 Plus, Yeedi’s M14 Plus improves the anti-tangle feature with a new robot. The company also expands its breakthrough mop tech with the M14 Plus. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Best-in-class power suction

It hasn’t been long since I reviewed Yeedi’s S14 Plus. However, Ecovacs’ subbrand already offers a shinier and slightly better robot vacuum. While the new M14 Plus shares several features with the S14 Plus, it has a few new perks and design changes that might make you consider this latest option instead. Here’s our review of the recently released Yeedi M14 Plus robot vacuum.

Yeedi M14 Plus specs

Brand Yeedi Model Name YEEDI M14 PLUS White Special Feature ZeroTangle 3.0, AIVI 3D 3.0, TruEdge 2.0 Color White Product Dimensions 13.3″L x 18.07″W x 19.69″H Included Components Robot Vacuum*1, OMNI Station*1, Power Cord*1, User Manual*1, Quick Guide*1, Roller*1, Side Brush*1, Main Brush & Cover*1, Clean Water Tank*1, Waste Water Tank*1 Filter Type Filter Cartridge, Filter Battery Life 241 minutes Cleaning Path Width 6.89 Inches Voltage 110 Volts Capacity 3 Liters Power Source Corded Electric & Battery Powered Control Method App, Touch, Voice UPC 850066464151 Manufacture Year 2025 Item Weight 35.4 pounds Manufacturer YEEDI ASIN B0F187JZBJ Country of Origin China Item model number YEEDI M14 PLUS White

Design and station improvements

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After introducing a new station design with the M12 Ultra Plus, Yeedi decided that its robot vacuums would follow a more standard approach with the 2025 models. The new M14 Plus features a new OMNI Smart Station in an elegant white-cream design. It serves as both a docking station for charging the Yeedi robot vacuum as well as a system for automatically emptying the dust bin and washing the mop at 167℉, then hot air drying it at 145℉.

The overall design emphasizes ease of use and maintenance, reducing the need for users to empty the robot vacuum frequently. The station takes care of this task by automatically collecting and storing dirt. The same goes for the clean and dirty water tanks.

While this station lacks a detergent compartment, I think it looks prettier than the S14 Plus counterpart.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Design-wise, the robot has the same OZMO Roller Instant self-washing mopping system available on the S14 Plus that puts pressure on the floor for a deeper clean instead of spinning a mop on the ground.

The white robot has cream details on the power button and the brand’s logo. It also features an improved version 3.0 of the ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle technology that avoids getting tangled on cables (but not your rug fringes). Yeedi says the main brush now features a dual-structure design that improves hair release and reduces tangling. The side brush also has a spiral single-prong dual-cluster with inward-curved bristles to help avoid tangling from opposing spin directions.

The Yeedi M14 Plus is also slightly thinner and smaller than the S14 Plus, which might be enough for this robot to go under some of your furniture.

Easy set up and a useful app

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

After testing a few robot vacuums and trying different apps, it’s easy to see that they all look pretty much the same. However, robot vacuum companies have improved the pairing system. This time, setting up Yeedi’s robot was so easy that I almost couldn’t believe how satisfying it was to pair the device with my Wi-Fi and start creating a new map.

That said, while Yeedi’s app looks a bit cleaner than Roborock’s, I found the mapping feature frustrating. Roborock’s robot vacuums usually can identify different rooms, so whenever I need to mark an off-limits area or create a new room, it’s easy to do so.

As I moved places, the one I’m currently in is smaller than my home in Brazil. Still, Yeedi’s latest robot had difficulty identifying a sofa as a sofa. Instead, it thought it was a completely new room. In addition, while it can cross thresholds up to 20mm, it isn’t strong enough to go through a threshold to clean the bathroom, so the place map isn’t as accurate as I’d hope.

Also, you might find it somewhat difficult to split or merge rooms. Even adding furniture can be a bit frustrating. However, the app should be your best friend. I’ll explain in the next section.

Best-in-class vacuum and mop

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

In just a few months, Yeedi’s best robot vacuum went from up to 11,800 Pa Suction Power to 18,000 Pa Suction Power. The “hurricane” suction makes it better at picking up dust and debris from surfaces. While the Pa Suction Power is the same as the S14 Plus, Yeedi added a new dual-structure design that improves hair release and reduces tangling.

However, as I moved places, it seems I discovered new issues. And depending on your house, you might identify yourself with some. Previously, Yeedi’s robots would very often get stuck on my cables. This time, my issue is with rugs. If you have a light rug at home, it will surely get stuck with the fringed trim and won’t learn from it. The robot will get stuck every time; even if you move it, it will want to return to that place to get stuck again. Oh, wow. Fortunately, with a heavier rug with fringes, it didn’t get stuck.

While Yeedi says the M14 Plus features a new AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach technology for real-time mapping and intelligent navigation to avoid obstacles and optimize cleaning paths, I had a mixed experience.

That said, you should enable the AI functionalities through the app (Intelligent Hosting), as the robot vacuum learns from your home and decides where to do a deep clean and when it’s not required. I prefer this mode over selecting manually every time.

Regarding the star feature of this product, the new mop is quite interesting. With a new OZMO Roller Instant self-washing mopping system, the mop spins at 200 RPM with 4,000 PA of downward pressure to clean stubborn stains. It has 16 nozzles to deliver clean water up to 200 times per minute, ensuring the mop stays clean throughout the process while not wasting too much water. It’s also important to note that the roller can move inside the robot to ensure it can clean the edges and corners the same way the vacuum system does.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

No other company is making a mop like this, which addresses my issue with its previous top robot: the mop constantly falling off. Now, my floor looks cleaner, and Yeedi has set itself apart from the competition. If mopping capabilities on a robot vacuum are important to you, this model has to be one of the top contenders.

With Yeedi’s M14 Plus, you’ll get amazing vacuum and mop capabilities, even though the robot might be noisier than the competition. It probably won’t disturb you, but I’ve used quieter robots before.

Battery life

With a thinner robot, the Yeedi M14 Plus robot vacuum compromises battery life a bit. It can last up to 241 minutes, compared to 270 minutes from the S14 Plus. Unless you have a giant home, you don’t need to worry about the battery life. Cleaning around 32 square meters took the robot around an hour, with around 60% of its battery left.

The battery drastically drains if I use the Yeedi M14 Plus’s maximum capabilities. If you have a bigger space to clean, you might need to ensure you don’t use the robot at its maximum, or only if you spill coffee on the floor or if there’s an area you really need to clean. Still, it’s been enough for my needs.

Price and final thoughts

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Yeedi’s M14 Plus costs $1,199, the same as the company announced for the S14 Plus. At this price point, the company offers a compelling product. Besides all the features mentioned in the review, the Yeedi M14 Plus offers real-time obstacle avoidance, won’t fall down stairs, and cleans as well as you’d expect from a top-of-the-line robot vacuum in 2025.

Having reviewed a few robot vacuums over the past few years, it’s impressive how fast these products keep evolving. It feels like they’re reaching a plateau. While Roborock just unveiled a super-thin robot that’s crazy good, Yeedi comes close to offering similar features but with a better price point and an innovative mopping system that I hope other companies start using soon.

That said, I hope that a future product, Yeedi, makes its robot vacuum able to “climb” some obstacles while improving its cleaning parameters for more challenging houses. After all, cleaning a minimalistic house with few furniture is easier, and even a cheaper robot will do. Now, cleaning a more packed home with different rug styles and ever-moving stuff is how one can differentiate a good robot vacuum from a bad one.

The Yeedi M14 Plus is great, but depending on your price tolerance, you won’t be missing much if you choose the S14 Plus, released just a few months ago.