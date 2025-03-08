Yeedi S14 Plus robot vacuum review: A new mop king takes the crown

S14 Plus Rating: 4 Stars An innovative mopping system and powerful suction power make Yeedi’s new robot one of the best on the market. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Impressive suction power

Buy From List Price Sale Price Yeedi $1,199 $949 See It $1,399 $1,199 See It

Unveiled at CES 2025, Yeedi’s latest flagship robot vacuum and mop is now available in the US. The new Yeedi S14 Plus model greatly improves upon the M12 Ultra Plus released last September, as it has better suction power, innovative roller-mopping technology, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Yeedi’s S14 Plus robot vacuum.

Yeedi S14 Plus specs

Brand Yeedi Model Name S14 PLUS Special Feature ZeroTangle 2.0, AIVI 3D 3.0, TruEdge 2.0 Color Black and Rose Gold Product Dimensions 13.8″L x 18.8″W x 21″H Included Components Robot Vacuum*1, OMNI Station*1, Power Cord*1, User Manual*1, Quick Guide*1, Roller*1, Side Brush*1, Main Brush & Cover*1, Clean Water Tank*1, Waste Water Tank*1 Filter Type Fliter Cartridge, Fliter Battery Life 270 minutes Cleaning Path Width 6.89 Inches Voltage 110 Volts Capacity 3 Liters Power Source Corded Electric & Battery Powered Control Method App, Touch, Voice Compatible Devices Smartphones, Amazon Echo, Google Home Form Factor Robotic Manufacture Year 2025 Item Weight 36.9 pounds

Design and station improvements

Unlike the new design introduced with the M12 Ultra Plus, Yeedi’s S14 Plus offers a similar look to other robot vacuums. However, the OMNI Smart Station has an interesting all-black design with the lock in rose gold. It serves as both a docking station for charging the Yeedi robot vacuum as well as a system for automatically emptying the dust bin and washing the mop at 167℉, then hot air drying it at 145℉.

The overall design emphasizes ease of use and maintenance, reducing the need for users to empty the robot vacuum frequently. The base takes care of this task by automatically collecting and storing dirt. The same goes for clean and dirty water tanks.

Design-wise, the robot has a new OZMO Roller Instant self-washing mopping system that puts pressure on the floor for a deeper clean instead of spinning a mop on the ground. The robot has an all-black look with rose gold details on the power button and the brand’s logo. It also features an improved version 2.0 of the ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle technology that won’t suck up and tangle your cables.

Easy to set up, but the app still needs work

After testing a few robot vacuums and trying different apps, it’s easy to see that they all look pretty much the same. However, while Yeedi’s looks a bit cleaner, I found the mapping feature a bit frustrating. Roborock’s robot vacuums usually can identify different rooms, so whenever I need to mark an off-limits area or create a new room, it’s easy to do so.

However, Yeedi’s robot made the map of my house weirdly large. After a few rounds of cleaning, I tried to create rooms manually, but the app sometimes didn’t let me merge or split them. This is problematic if I need to clean a specific area and also impacts how the robot handles the cleaning process in certain areas.

Interestingly enough, the S14 Plus created a somewhat different map than the one Yeedi’s C12 Pro Plus did. Of course, it still cleans the entire house, but sometimes it does weird things, such as getting completely lost and rolling around aimlessly.

Also, to take full advantage of the robot’s capabilities, you need to use the app.

Improved vacuum, mop, and intelligence

In just a few months, Yeedi’s best robot vacuum went from up to 11,800 Pa Suction Power to 18,000 Pa Suction Power. The “hurricane” suction makes it better at picking up dust and debris from surfaces. It also features TrueEdge 2.0 adaptive edge cleaning and advanced 3D edge sensing to improve edge and corner cleaning.

While Yeedi says the new S14 Plus features a new AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach technology for real-time mapping and intelligent navigation to avoid obstacles and optimize cleaning paths, I must say I had a mixed experience. Before activating its AI functionalities through the app, it would constantly get stuck beneath my bed on the cables for my charger and projector. After activating AI, the robot vacuum finally started avoiding cables, from the thinnest to the thickest.

Still, sometimes I get an error that the Yeedi S14 Plus wants to return to its station, but it doesn’t know how—especially near my office’s floor mirror. It bumps into the mirror, takes a weird route, and eventually figures out how to get to the station in the kitchen. It doesn’t really interfere with the cleaning process, but I noticed it doesn’t chart as a straightforward cleaning route as Roborock’s vacuums.

Regarding the star feature of this product, the new mop is quite interesting. With a new OZMO Roller Instant self-washing mopping system, the mop spins at 200 RPM with 4,000 PA of downward pressure to clean stubborn stains. It has 16 nozzles to deliver clean water up to 200 times per minute, ensuring the mop stays clean throughout the process while not wasting too much water. It’s also important to note that the roller can move inside the robot to ensure it can clean the edges and corners the same way the vacuum system does.

No other company is making a mop like this, which addresses an issue I had with its previous top robot: the mop constantly falling off. Now, my floor looks cleaner, and Yeedi has set itself apart from the competition. If mopping capabilities on a robot vacuum are important to you, this model has to be one of the top contenders.

Battery life

Yeedi hasn’t revealed the actual battery inside the vacuum, but its Amazon page says it can last up to 270 minutes. In my tests, vacuuming power was about at the max, and mopping in the mid-range cleaned 56m² in 93 minutes. The battery was at around 50% after it was done.

If I use the Yeedi S14 Plus’s maximum capabilities, the battery drastically drains, reaching nearly 25%. If you have a bigger space to clean, you might need to ensure you don’t use the robot at its maximum, or only if you spill coffee on the floor or if there’s an area you really need to clean. Still, it’s been enough for my needs.

Price and final thoughts

Yeedi’s S14 Plus costs $1,199. However, until March 16, you can use the code S14NA on its website for a $250 discount. At this price point, the company offers a compelling product. Besides all the features mentioned in the review, the Yeedi S14 Plus offers real-time obstacle avoidance, won’t fall down stairs, and cleans as well as you’d expect from a top-of-the-line robot vacuum in 2025.

Having reviewed a few robot vacuums over the past few years, it’s impressive how fast these products keep evolving. It feels like they’re reaching a plateau. While Roborock just unveiled a super-thin robot that’s crazy good, Yeedi comes close to offering similar features but with a better price point and an innovative mopping system that I hope other companies start using soon.

The robot vacuum war is heated, and the latest always seems like the best. Still, if you’re in the market for a new smart robot today, this is definitely a model you should consider.