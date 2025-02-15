Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard review: Typing like a pro

I’ve never been into mechanical keyboards. As a long-time Mac user, I’ve always relied on Apple’s MacBook Pro keyboard, and, truth be told, I even enjoyed the now-dead butterfly option. I switched from using a MacBook Pro daily to a Mac Studio and Studio Display combo two years ago.

This change also marked the first time I’d be using Apple’s wireless Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, and I also enjoy them. So, when Satechi announced its newest mechanical keyboard at CES 2025, I was intrigued to try the SM3 Slim. After using it for a while, I think I’m sold.

A unique look for my setup

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Satechi offers the SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard in Light and Dark options. While my Magic accessories are all black, I was looking forward to trying the Light version, which was an instant match with my setup. I love how the white and grey keys give my setup a retro yet stylish look.

What’s also great about this product is that it’s the first full-size mechanical keyboard developed by Satechi and designed to work with Mac, Windows, iOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS devices. Its full 108-key layout has a numeric keypad, and it’s easy to find them all.

The SM3 features a slim, ergonomic design, a sleek aluminum enclosure, removable keycaps, and adjustable feet for optimum efficiency and comfort. The keys are backlit with three brightness levels, four LED speeds, and 14 movement options.

Next level of comfort

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While I don’t care about the Magic Keyboard’s lack of adjustable feet, this feature is key to Satechi’s SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard. The company says these adjustable feet provide added stability to help the keyboard adapt to uneven surfaces and prevent movement while typing.

With low-profile brown switches, this keyboard offers shorter travel, which has helped reduce finger fatigue and provide an overall comfortable typing experience—and trust me, I type so much during my work days that I need all the help I can get.

In addition, stabilizers are included beneath the delete key, the return key, the space bar, and the left shift key to allow for a uniform key press, so every press feels solid. I also enjoy the sound of typing on this mechanical keyboard quite a lot. While I’ve seen friends typing into loud mechanical keyboards that would disturb me and everyone else, this one has the exact typing noise to make me relaxed and productive. I know it might sound crazy, but that’s precisely how I feel.

Connectivity for power users

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Satechi’s SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard accommodates up to four devices, allowing users to switch between them instantly. It features dual Bluetooth 5.0 channels, a 2.4 Ghz USB receiver, and a reliable wired connection, making it a perfect option for any use case.

Most importantly, I can seamlessly switch between my Mac and iPad. This is especially useful for those working on multiple platforms at the same time, all of which require a comfortable typing experience. While I usually prefer to focus on the Mac and its big display, it’s nice that I can seamlessly switch between devices so easily.

Battery life

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Satechi SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard has a 2,500mAh rechargeable battery. With the included USB-C cable, you can use it also use it while charging. While I usually work during the day, I prefer not to turn on the key backlights. That way, months can pass without me having to worry about recharging this keyboard. Usually, with the Magic Keyboard, it can last up to two months on a single charge. I expect the same with Satechi’s option.

Price and final thoughts

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Satechi sells the SM3 Slim Mechanical Keyboard for $119.99, which seems fair as this device has great construction, the keys are solid, and they don’t look like they are going to wear out after a few months. If you’re a Mac user like me, you might note at least two minor drawbacks compared to the Magic Keyboard, which is the lack of Touch ID technology and a bit of a lag for the keyboard to connect with the Mac once you’ve turned on the computer, or with a few commands every now and then. Nothing that will actually disturb your experience.

Despite these small issues that are more on Apple than Satechi, this has been one of my greatest typing experiences I’ve had, and Satechi did a fantastic job with its first full-size mechanical keyboard.