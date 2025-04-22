Click to Skip Ad
You need to watch Netflix’s heartwarming documentary about a baby pangolin

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Apr 22nd, 2025 4:02PM EDT
Kulu in Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey.
Image: Netflix

Whether you’re traumatized from the latest episode of The Last of Us or just looking to escape the doom and gloom of reality, Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey on Netflix should be on your watch list. This documentary from Academy Award-winning director Pippa Ehrlich of My Octopus Teacher will remind you that there’s still some good in the world.

The film follows a man who rescues a baby Pangolin named Kulu from animal traffickers during a sting operation in South Africa. Then, he makes it his mission to rehabilitate and prepare Kulu for eventually living out in the wild without his assistance.

This isn’t a traditional nature documentary. It spends about as much time on the volunteer’s life as it does on Kulu. That said, if you’re in the mood for an adorable relationship between a man and an exotic creature, this should be right up your alley.

Only a few reviews have been published so far, but they’re all glowing. The Hollywood Reporter says “it’s hard not to be carried along by the increasing emotional pull of Kulu’s Journey,” while The New York Times notes that the movie is “so sweet and soothing you’ll be forced to admit that sometimes the universe gives you exactly what you need.”

If you are looking for even more documentaries to stream, Netflix has you covered all year long. Back in January, the streamer announced 8 documentary films and docuseries set to premiere in 2025, including the recently released Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer and the upcoming film Titan about the OceanGate submersible.

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey started streaming on Netflix on April 21st, 2025.

