Two new Nintendo Switch 2 features were uncovered in an FCC filing

Even with the Nintendo Switch 2 already unveiled, there are more questions than certainties about the Switch’s successor. While it will still take another month until Nintendo reveals more details about this hotly-anticipated hardware and games available, FCC filings (via The Verge) revealed two new details for this gaming console.

The first of them is that the Nintendo Switch 2 can be charged from either its bottom USB-C port or its new top USB-C port. While the Switch 2 announcement only teased this extra port, we now have confirmation that you can use both of them to charge your console.

In addition to that, FCC filings reveal that the Nintendo Switch 2 features Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) support with up to 80MHz of bandwidth. The previous generations had Wi-Fi 5 support. With that, Switch 2 owners will encounter faster download speeds, even though Nintendo continues to be Nintendo and refuses to add Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, or the 6GHz band support.

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025. Image source: Nintendo

Other tidbits include that NFC reading can still be made with the right Joy-Con, just like the first Nintendo Switch, and that the console can be charged at up to 15V and 2.6A, even if its AC adapter goes up to 20V.

From the original announcement of the Switch 2, you know that it’s larger than the original Switch, though Nintendo didn’t share specific details regarding its specifications. The Joy-Con controllers also attach to the Nintendo Switch 2 magnetically and feature a new C button and new triggers.

Nintendo also reiterated that while you can play physical and digital Switch games on the Switch 2, certain Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible. There will also be Switch 2 exclusives that won’t work on Switch.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer, as Nintendo already has a keynote scheduled for April. We hope to get more news about the teased Mario Kart 9 game.