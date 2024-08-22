This powerhouse Apple TV+ crime drama just got renewed for Season 2, which it very much deserved

The British are really second to none when it comes to riveting crime dramas. Case in point: Criminal Record, a thriller set in London that stars Peter Capaldi and Cash Jumbo as detectives who clash during a murder investigation. The presence of Capaldi, who plays his character with the feral energy of a tightly coiled snake, is never less than completely mesmerizing in whatever role he plays — and, combined with the earnestness that Jumbo brings to her role as well as a twisty story to get caught up in, I’m not surprised at all Apple TV+ is giving this fantastic show another season.

Apple announced the Season 2 renewal for Criminal Record today, in addition to giving a hint at what viewers can expect story-wise next time around:

“In season two, June is the senior officer on the scene when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protesters. The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice. It seems as if her best hope is Daniel, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs, but to get his help, she will have to accept a dangerous bargain.”

Tom Moutchi in “Criminal Record.” Image source: Apple

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in “Criminal Record.” Image source: Apple

In the critically acclaimed first season of Criminal Record, an anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives, played by Capaldi and Jumbo, into a confrontation over an old murder case — the younger detective is still in the early stages of her career, while the other is a well-connected veteran determined to do whatever it takes to protect his legacy.

“A ripping good thriller that also attempts to grapple with realities around race and policing in London” is how the Globe and Mail raved about Season 1. From The Financial Times, “While their conflict is part of a wider, London-set story following multiple, possibly connected crimes, systemic corruption and miscarried justice, the show is invariably at its best whenever its two leads collide; their friction creating sparks.”

Apple TV+ doesn’t have a ton of original crime dramas in its library yet. The ones that it does have, though, are more than solid. In fact, Presumed Innocent, Defending Jacob, Women in Blue, and Criminal Record are some of the best crime dramas that not just Apple but any major streamer has released in the last few years.