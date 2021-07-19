These guys will pay you $1,000 to just watch Netflix and Amazon for a month

Here’s something you don’t see every day. A job description, specifically crafted around the kind of zombie-like state that many of us go into when we sit down for a Netflix binge. The kind of state where we barely pause to blink as the credits finish up and the auto-play feature automatically serves up another episode of whatever season we’re watching. And then another, and another. With that in mind, the folks at professional writing education platform EduBirdie have put out a call for people to fill a very simple job requirement: Watch Netflix and Amazon Prime — specifically, a certain number of episodes from specific shows — and you’ll get paid a cool $1,000.

Watch Netflix, get paid

Here’s how it works: Twenty people will get chosen for this gig. They’ll be provided with 1-month subscriptions to both Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Participants can choose any five series on Netflix or Amazon Prime to watch. They’ll also need to pick another five to watch from a list of TV shows chosen by EduBirdie. The latter list includes fan favorites like Stranger Things and Ozark on Netflix, as well The Boys on Amazon Prime. Participants must watch at least three episodes. And at the end, they’ll complete a questionnaire, to get a sense of how “inspired and motivated they feel.”

“At EduBirdie,” the site explains, “we believe that learning is the foundation of any future. And even in summer, when most students are quietly resting and preparing for the next academic year, it is vital to engage in self-development and keep learning.”

Continuing, the site explains that study is “ineffective without rest.” The kind of rest that might include a Netflix binge session. “Therefore, we decided to combine business with pleasure and explore which of the modern Netflix and Amazon Prime TV series motivate people to study the most.”

Requirements

In addition to the questionnaire we noted above, after completing the requirement to watch your Netflix or Amazon shows, there will also be an online test. To provide EduBirdie with more objective data, it’s designed to show how well people “can remember and perceive new information after each series.”

This call is open to residents of the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. And you must be at least 21 years old.

Fill out the form here to apply. Or, alternatively, you can email EduBirdie directly at job@edubirdie.com. If you do, you’re asked to put “Smart Watcher” in the subject line. Also, include a short note introducing yourself and explaining why you’re a good fit for this role.

The deadline is midnight, Pacific Time, on August 6. And series you watch could include:

