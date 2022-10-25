The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer is out – watch it here

Marvel released the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer earlier this week, even though the movie doesn’t premiere until February 17th, 2023. Rumors claimed that we’d see the trailer with Wakanda Forever, which would have made more sense. On a similar note, we’ll see The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus before Quantumania. Yet the Guardians Holiday Special doesn’t even have a trailer.

Thankfully, that’s all about to change, as Marvel is ready to promote this mini-movie. Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

We already knew that the Guardians Holiday Special will be the epilogue of Phase 4. It’ll be the last MCU adventure we watch this year, and it also happens to be a Christmas story. You can watch the trailer for Marvel’s second Special Presentation below:

Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1M0Ky89sWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

Like Werewolf by Night, the Guardians Holiday Special will be a Special Presentation that will stream on Disney Plus. It’ll feature the same cast we expect to see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as a few surprise cameos.

As for Guardians 3, the movie will not open Phase 5 next year. The sequel has a May 5th release date, so it’ll hit theaters almost three months after Quantumania.

It’s unclear what happens in Guardians 3 and whether the movie will be a multiverse story. But Marvel did offer audiences a sneak peek at the action during Comic-Con, where it showed a special trailer for the sequel.

The Guardians Holiday Special trailer

We know from James Gunn’s remarks that the final chapter in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise isn’t the story fans expect. It will not be a comedy like the first two films. And it won’t have a happy ending. Some Guardians might die in the process. Gunn didn’t say as much in his teasers, but he alluded to that eventuality.

As for the Guardians Holiday Special, the tone looks totally bonkers. Gunn said previously that people love the screenplay of this special presentation.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney Plus on November 25.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.