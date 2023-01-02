The Avengers: Secret Wars villain might not be who you think

The Multiverse Saga will end with two Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. We think we know how Secret Wars will end already, facing off against the big villain we’ve been anticipating. That’s Kang (Jonathan Majors), who first appeared in Loki season 1.

That was a friendly, fierce, and crazy version of Kang named He Who Remains. Next month, we’ll meet an even more dangerous Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And we expect Marvel to feature Kang in the Multiverse Saga more than it did Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the Infinity Saga.

However, a leaker has just delivered a big twist for Secret Wars. The villain of the film might not be who we expect. Before we can explain, you should know that significant spoilers might follow below.

Infinity War was the first Infinity Saga movie where we met and understood Thanos. In hindsight, Marvel could have given the character more screen time before Infinity War. But that’s a mistake Marvel won’t repeat for the Multiverse Saga.

We’ll see plenty of Kang before Secret Wars, with the villain set to appear in Quantumania and Loki season 2 next.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

The big difference between Thanos and Kang is that the latter is a multiverse villain. That is, we’ll see various versions of Kang. Some will be real villains, while others might oppose the bad Kang variants.

That makes guessing the Secret Wars villain easy and challenging at the same time. We know Kang will battle the Avengers in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. But we don’t know what Kang variant will be the leader.

Multiple Kangs from the multiverse should partner up to fight the Avengers, especially in Secret Wars.

The main Kang villain in Avengers: Secret Wars

According to MyTimeToShineHello, the Beyonder will be the main villain of Secret Wars. That’s a character from the Marvel comics involved in the Secret Wars stories.

Therefore, it’s not surprising to hear claims that Marvel will use the character for the final Multiverse Saga film. Comic book readers probably expect the Beyonder in some shape or form.

But the Beyonder in the MCU will be a variant of Kang, according to the scooper. And the claim is exciting. It doesn’t really matter what variant of Kang will lead the Kang army against the Avengers. Jonathan Majors will deliver a great character arc for Kang, even if it has to be spread between multiple villain variants.

In a different tweet, the leaker indicated that Majors would play the Beyonder in Secret Wars.

Moreover, she said we’ll have different villain variants in the MCU beyond the big Secret Wars surprise.

So far, we have seen He Who Remains in Loki season 1, and season 2 will deliver another Kang variant, given that the former is dead. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will introduce a really dangerous Kang who has been stuck in the Quantum Realm for years.

Finally, we saw a Kang variant teased in Moon Knight. And we’re probably only getting started. The team of Kangs in Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars should be exciting, regardless of who the main villain is.