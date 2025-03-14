Ted Lasso season 4 confirmed by Jason Sudeikis

Update: Following the publication of this article, Apple TV+ confirmed Ted Lasso season 4 is coming. The original story is below.

After several rumors and teasers that Apple TV+ could bring Ted Lasso to a new season 4, Jason Sudeikis has now been the last voice to confirm Apple’s beloved show will be back for at least another installment.

In the New Heights podcast with Jason & Travis Kelci, Jason Sudeikis was asked whether Ted Lasso season 4 would happen and if the host was allowed to ask about that. Sudeikis replied, “That’s what we’re right in season four now. That’s the official word, yeah, Ted’s coaching.”

After the season 3 finale wrapped up many of the series’ storylines with a bittersweet bow, viewers wondered what Ted would do next. Rumors suggested it could be coaching a women’s soccer team, which Jason now confirms.

Still, Ted Lasso‘s season 4 is still in its early days, as Jason and the team are still writing the upcoming season’s story. Previously, cast member Moe Jeudy-Lamour raised people’s hopes even more. Jeudy-Lamour, who played AFC Richmond goalkeeper Thierry Zoreaux, spoke about the possibility of Ted Lasso returning in an interview, which you can watch here. In it, he admitted, “I haven’t heard anything,” before casually dropping this little nugget: “All I know is that they’ve signed for, I believe, three more seasons.”

Apple TV+ still needs to officially confirm the news. Even though the streamer has suggested in previous social media interactions that Ted Lasso season 4 could be a reality, we now have more confirmation than ever, as it once felt like Jason Sudeikis could have been the one holding back further development of the show, after three well done seasons.

If Ted Lasso returns, it’s possible that it will break all the viewership records for the second season of Severance, which is about to reach its climax with the season finale next week. BGR will let you know once Apple officially announces the fourth season of Ted Lasos.