Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus Stream Movies for Free
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Netflix’s first Wednesday season 2 trailer was just released

By
Published Apr 23rd, 2025 9:47AM EDT
Wednesday on Netflix
Image: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Netflix’s hit show Wednesday is back for season 2 on August 6. In a teaser trailer revealed by the streamer, the second season of Wednesday will be offered in two parts: the first one will be available in early August, and the second one will be available on September 3.

The teaser trailer starts with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) going through a security check at the airport. After the metal detector indicates that there’s something with her, Wednesday starts to reveal an insane amount of prohibited items from her jacket and backpack. However, the off-limits sunscreen from Hand is actually what causes the security to complain about what she’s bringing to a plane.

The new season’s first official teaser trailer comes two years after Netflix confirmed a second season would be coming in the near future. At the time, Wednesday was already one of the streamer’s top shows of all time on the platform, as up until January 2023, it had been watched for more than 1.2 billion hours since its November debut.

Beyond the raw data illustrating what a powerhouse the show has become, we’ve also watched Wednesday turn into the inspiration for all kinds of creative activity on platforms like TikTok, where users keep having fun recreating Jenna Ortega’s “Goo Goo Muck” dance from the show.

At the time, Tim Burton teased that “more misery is coming.” Now, Wednesday’s teaser trailer for season 2 reveals that a secret in the Addams family will finally unfold.

Fortunately, users won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy the second season of Wednesday, as we know we’ll finally have another spooky summer with the Addams family.

We’ll let you know once Netflix is ready to share more details about this upcoming episode and if the company plans to keep renewing this TV show for more seasons.

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News