Netflix’s first Wednesday season 2 trailer was just released

Netflix’s hit show Wednesday is back for season 2 on August 6. In a teaser trailer revealed by the streamer, the second season of Wednesday will be offered in two parts: the first one will be available in early August, and the second one will be available on September 3.

The teaser trailer starts with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) going through a security check at the airport. After the metal detector indicates that there’s something with her, Wednesday starts to reveal an insane amount of prohibited items from her jacket and backpack. However, the off-limits sunscreen from Hand is actually what causes the security to complain about what she’s bringing to a plane.

The new season’s first official teaser trailer comes two years after Netflix confirmed a second season would be coming in the near future. At the time, Wednesday was already one of the streamer’s top shows of all time on the platform, as up until January 2023, it had been watched for more than 1.2 billion hours since its November debut.

Beyond the raw data illustrating what a powerhouse the show has become, we’ve also watched Wednesday turn into the inspiration for all kinds of creative activity on platforms like TikTok, where users keep having fun recreating Jenna Ortega’s “Goo Goo Muck” dance from the show.

At the time, Tim Burton teased that “more misery is coming.” Now, Wednesday’s teaser trailer for season 2 reveals that a secret in the Addams family will finally unfold.

Fortunately, users won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy the second season of Wednesday, as we know we’ll finally have another spooky summer with the Addams family.

We’ll let you know once Netflix is ready to share more details about this upcoming episode and if the company plans to keep renewing this TV show for more seasons.