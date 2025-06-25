Netflix renews new psychological thriller from Warrior Nun creator

Netflix is doubling down on its new high-stakes teen drama Bet, a glossy psychological thriller from Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry.

The show, about a skilled teen gambler, has officially been renewed for a second season — even while, near as I can tell, audiences are still trying to decide how they feel about it. But, unlike the way Warrior Nun inspired online petitions and fan campaigns when it was axed, Bet doesn’t seem to have yet found that same kind of passionate following. A scroll through YouTube trailer comments, for example, reveals some pretty brutal skepticism, with some viewers criticizing everything from the tone to the acting.

So, obviously, Netflix decided: Sounds like a renewal candidate to us!

What is Netflix’s Bet about?

Barry, best known for building a fiercely loyal fandom with the cult-favorite Warrior Nun (Netflix’s cancellation of which sparked an outcry, something I covered extensively), is back with something very different this time around. Bet is a live-action adaptation of the popular manga Kakegurui, reimagined through the lens of underground gambling at an elite private school. It’s stylized, fast-paced, and a little unhinged.

Set at the fictional St. Dominic’s Academy, Bet follows Yumeko, played by Miku Martineau. She’s a gambler with a traumatic past and an ice cold poker face. Raised by her mother to treat betting like a blood sport, Yumeko transfers into a super-competitive school where gambling is basically a cornerstone activity. At St. Dominic’s, Yumeko quickly proves she’s more than capable of holding her own, catching the attention of the ruthless student council. With help from her new friend Ryan (Ayo Solanke), she starts picking off opponents, inching closer to a long-buried secret she’s trying to expose.

One thing that’s also important to note is that even though Bet draws its main premise from Kakegurui, Barry made it clear from the start that this wasn’t going to be a beat-for-beat remake. “There was no point trying to reproduce the original,” he told Netflix’s Tudum. “Instead, we chose to be directed by the spirit Kakegurui inhabits in tone, audaciousness, and fun.”

So… why was Bet renewed?

That creative decision may explain the less-than-enthusiastic reception. Among some of the recent YouTube comments attached to the show’s trailer:

“I refuse to believe this isn’t money laundering” “Guys… April’s fools already passed” “This is not Kakegurui at all. Yumeko does not care about revenge she just loves the thrill of gambling.” “Feels like whoever is behind this just hasn’t read a single page of the manga”

Netflix rarely explains its programming decisions, but a Season 2 order is a pretty clear signal of confidence in a show’s long-term potential. In this specific case, it may also reflect the streamer’s continued appetite for genre mashups with global appeal — especially those rooted in existing IP. And, who knows, with Barry at the helm, it’s possible that Netflix is simply hoping lightning can strike twice.