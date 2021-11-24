Netflix fans: Spotify added a new hub with music from your favorite shows

Like my fellow Peaky Blinders fans, I absolutely cannot wait to hear that theme song again. Attached, of course, to an all-new season of the show — something we now know is coming in early 2022. Favorites like this are different for everyone. But, for me? One of my favorite Netflix title tracks is the one that perfectly sets the mood for Tommy Shelby and the rest of the Birmingham gang. You know, the one about the gathering storm and the tall, handsome man (“In a dusty, black coat / with a red right hand”).

All of which is to say, as if anyone needed a reminder — music is integral to so many of the Netflix experiences we enjoy. And not just music, but podcasts, as well. Accordingly, Spotify has teamed up with Netflix to launch a new Netflix hub on the streaming audio service, bringing together soundtracks for top Netflix shows, official playlists, and much more.

Spotify’s new Netflix hub

Spotify announced the partnership Tuesday morning. And while it doesn’t look like my beloved Peaky Blinders is in the mix, either as a soundtrack album or playlist, there’s still plenty of great Netflix audio content here to enjoy, nonetheless. “Within the hub, fans will have easy access to official playlists for buzzy TV hits like La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block, as well as the official soundtrack for shows like Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop.

“Creators are also here to explore the shows and movies you can’t stop talking about on Netflix-related podcasts like Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), and The Crown: The Official Podcast.”

Spotify says that an early centerpiece of this stepped-up partnership is an enhanced album experience for the new Netflix original Western film, The Harder They Fall. This audio experience will include a behind-the-scenes look at the soundtrack’s creation, led by Jay-Z. Additionally, there will be exclusive audio liners from artists like Kid Cudi, Koffee, and Ms. Lauryn Hill. And listeners will be able to access these Spotify features through Canvas, Storylines, and playlist Clips.

Netflix songs, soundtracks, and podcasts

Very excited about the launch of the @netflix hub on @Spotify. Now Netflix podcasts, playlists and soundtracks are gathered in one handy, sleek destination. https://t.co/N1Bo9c7Y24 — N’Jeri Eaton (she/her) (@njerieaton) November 23, 2021

If you’re a fellow Narcos fan, like me — and I happen to think this franchise will go down as one of the best of all time on Netflix — there’s also an official playlist for the series that you can enjoy via this hub.

It includes 167 songs (for about 10 hours of content).

Listeners can also enjoy the soundtrack albums for hit Netflix films, like the just-released Red Notice. As well as director Jane Campion’s highly anticipated The Power of the Dog.

Money Heist

And the content doesn’t stop there. In honor of the forthcoming Part 2 of the final season of La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist), Spotify also announced that it’s refreshed the La Casa De Papel destination. “There, you’ll find new videos from the cast and the show’s official playlist featuring tracks from the latest episodes.

“Dedicated fans can also take their connection with the show a step further with a quiz sure to steal your heart. Take the Character Match Playlist quiz to find out your perfect La Banda character and soundtrack match.”