If you loved Squid Game and Hellbound, put this new Netflix K-drama on your list

Netflix gave fans of Korean TV shows and movies a bumper crop of riches to enjoy in 2021, a trend that already looks set to continue in 2022. On the heels of the release of two recent TV shows in this genre — Squid Game and Hellbound, the former being one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time — a new TV series is set to hit the streamer later this month. Based on a popular webtoon, All Of Us Are Dead might not match the insane ratings numbers of Squid Game, but this one has all the makings of another huge title for Netflix anyway.

Horror? Check (this category is actually crushing it on the streamer right now). A Korean title with global appeal? Visceral action and violence, and an easy-to-grasp story? Check, and check.

All Of Us Are Dead Netflix

Not zombies with high school angst 😱 Choose your own adventure: escape, die, or unite to survive. All Of Us Are Dead arrives January 28 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️🧟 pic.twitter.com/2gRBiwI3Pu — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) December 31, 2021

The story for this 12-episode series is pretty straightforward. A group of students is trapped in a high school, according to Netflix, “and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.” Importantly, it’s debuting on Netflix in the US on January 28.

Of course, this will be far from the first such Korean horror title to end up on Netflix for global distribution. One of the biggest and most recent examples was Hellbound, released back in November. The latter was, in fact, something of a philosophical complement to Squid Game. Which, of course, was a scathing indictment of modern capitalism.

The story for Hellbound: Basically, a creepy face materializes to tell sinners they’ve been marked for death. At the appointed hour, right on time, three scary, massive demons show up to subject the victim to a beatdown. After which they’re incinerated, sending their soul on its way to hell. The CGI demons are huge, and utterly terrifying.

Zombie-filled K-drama

This new Korean-language release from Netflix, meanwhile, will fit in nicely with the overall string of horror genre content over the past year. Including everything from the Fear Street movie trilogy to Army of the Dead and Blood Red Sky, to name just a few.

The IMDb page for All Of Us Are Dead makes this one sort of sound like The Walking Dead: High School Edition. “A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak,” it reads. “Trapped students must fight their way out or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

Additional details to know about the new series:

It actually stars a couple of Squid Game actors (Lee Yoo-mi and Kim Byung-chul).

It’s based on the webtoon Now At Our School, which ran from 2009-2011.

In a normal year, this series actually would have ended up on the streamer before now. Alas, this was one of Netflix’s many productions interrupted and delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s where you can watch the new show when it debuts on Netflix later this month.