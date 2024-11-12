Deadpool & Wolverine is now on Disney+, but their story isn’t over yet

It’s finally happening! It’s November 12th, which means Deadpool & Wolverine is streaming on Disney Plus. Thankfully for fans of the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), the movie hit streaming much sooner than the mid-December window some guesstimates pointed to. It only took a few weeks after the digital release for Marvel to bring Deadpool & Wolverine to Disney Plus.

Whether you plan on watching Deadpool & Wolverine for the first time at home, nearly four months after its theatrical debut, or you’re about to rewatch it, you should know that we’re not done seeing Wade Wilson and Logan in the MCU. It’s not just rumors and common sense that say so. We have a confirmation from Kevin Feige himself that Marvel will bring Deadpool and Wolverine back in the future.

If you did not see Deadpool & Wolverine, and if you hate spoilers about unreleased Marvel attractions, you should know some minor spoilers will follow below.

Over the weekend, we saw plenty of news coming out of D23 Brazil. The list includes a Thunderbolts* trailer that teases an explanation for the trailer and a brand new Captain America 4 trailer that seems to confirm a big plot leak. Separately, we saw the What If…? season 3 trailer before its mid-December release.

It shouldn’t be surprising to hear that Kevin Feige had to address questions about Deadpool & Wolverine while in Brazil. Deadpool & Wolverine is the most successful Marvel movie in the Multiverse Saga so far. It’s the only Marvel movie to hit theaters this year.

While Deadpool 3 did not match the financial success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it still made more money at the box office than Marvel’s other Multiverse Saga movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine ended its theatrical run with over $1.3 billion in cash. No Way Home made almost $2 billion during its theatrical window, but that’s a Sony movie.

Add to that the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine is a great story, and you’d expect Marvel to make the most of it.

You’d want Marvel to bring Deadpool and Wolverine back for more adventures, and you’d expect these two superheroes to show up in Avengers: Doomsday and especially Avengers: Secret Wars down the road. Rumors say that will happen, with Deadpool and Wolverine to have bigger roles in the latter. Secret Wars will, after all, conclude the Multiverse Saga.

Let’s not forget that we have to learn why Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was crying in Deadpool 3. The only way we get that answer is by seeing more of Deadpool in the MCU. Also, the movie tells us the new version of Wolverine will remain in Deadpool’s main reality. Therefore, we have to see more of Wolverine where Deadpool is.

Finally, there’s a meta joke in Deadpool & Wolverine about Hugh Jackman’s future in the MCU. Deadpool jokes twice that Disney will make Jackman play Wolverine till he’s 90. Meanwhile, reports say Jackman will be back as Wolverine.

Feige did not confirm such rumors. But he did tell the Brazilian blog Omelete that Marvel is looking at using Deadpool and Wolverine in other places.

“Our plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we’re always asking ourselves where we can fit them in and how quickly,” Kevin said, according to a translation of the post.

That’s the best confirmation we can hope for at this stage of the Multiverse Saga. It’s much better than what Reynolds and Jackman had to say during the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour. They hilariously avoided answering questions about their future in the MCU beyond Deadpool 3.

Still, hearing Feige confirm that Marvel will bring back these two specific superheroes should be exciting enough for now. While we wait, we can rewatch Deadpool & Wolverine as many times as we want on Disney Plus.