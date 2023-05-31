Apple’s next Ted Lasso-sized hit might be one of these new shows launching soon

Those of you who are now bereft over the fact that Ted Lasso — up to this point the crown jewel in the Apple TV+ original content library — has released the final episode of its final season, fear not. There’s a greater than zero percent chance that Apple will move ahead with some sort of spinoff. Maybe fans will eventually get an actual, real-life version of Trent Crimm’s book about The Richmond Way.

In the meantime, Apple has wisely chosen this moment to release a new sizzle reel teasing a slew of upcoming films and series coming soon to Apple TV+. The slate includes everything from new seasons of existing favorites like The Morning Show and Foundation to all-new titles — like the 8-episode Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson.

Debuting this fall (on October 13) and based on the novel of the same name from Bonnie Garmus, the show is set in the 1950s and stars Larson as Elizabeth Zott. She puts her dream of being a scientist on hold after she’s fired from her lab, and takes a job as the host of a TV cooking show — where all of a sudden, both housewives as well as men are in the audience of this patriarchal society and now listening to her teach, well, a lot more than recipes.

Below, you can check out snippets for each of the new titles launching soon — starting with the ones that I’m most excited for, in addition to Lessons in Chemistry. They include:

Masters of the Air: Band of Brothers, set during World War II, is one of the greatest HBO miniseries of all time. It focused on the European theater of the war, while its follow-up, The Pacific, shifted to the fight against Japan that ranged from Guadalcanal to Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Meanwhile, creators Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are bringing their third WWII-themed sequel to Apple TV+ rather than HBO. It’s based on Donald L. Miller‘s book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany. Release date: Sometime this year, but Apple is being annoyingly cagey about a specific date.

Hijack: I love a good thriller, and what’s especially great about the upcoming Hijack on Apple TV+ is not just the fantastic cast, led by Idris Elba. The story here, of a hijacked plane making its way to London over a seven-hour flight, is told in real-time. The trailer alone already had my blood pressure up. Release date: June 28.

As for what else we have to look forward to: