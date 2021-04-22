One of the announcements out of Apple’s big “Spring Loaded” event this week, which was the iPhone maker’s first virtual event of 2021, was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that occurred in tandem with talking about some well-received updates to Apple TV 4K.

One of the things people will be using the product to enjoy is their favorite Apple TV+ programming, so it made sense that Apple also shared some updates along those lines. Apple’s Netflix rival has some strong content coming out soon, with perhaps the strongest being the imminent arrival of Ted Lasso season 2. Some people would go so far as to argue that this half-hour comedy, starring Jason Sudeikis, is the best thing on Apple TV+. Anecdotally, it’s certainly easy to see where that argument comes from, because compared to everything else Apple offers by way of its own TV shows and movies, Ted Lasso felt to me like the one that broke through and generated the most awareness among the general public. And if that includes you, keep reading — because we’ve got a bit of an update along these lines that you’ll definitely want to be aware of.

One of the strategies Apple has pursued in order to make its Apple TV+ service more attractive to potential subscribers is to extend the free trial period. Back in October, Apple said you can now enjoy all the programming on the service for a full year without paying. You can score that Apple TV+ free trial when you buy an Apple product of any kind — and if you’re like me, having bought in my case a MacBook Air last year, you might be asking yourself whether your free trial will run out before Ted Lasso’s second season debuts.

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLasso Catch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 20, 2021

Luckily, there’s an easy way to check the status of your subscription to figure out when your free trial runs out.

On your iPhone:

All you need to do is tap on the Settings app, then do a quick search for “Subscriptions” and tap that, and then voila — you should see all of your “Active” subscriptions that you use your Apple ID to pay for at the top of the screen. The Apple TV+ listing, for me, is showing that my monthly billing starts on July 20, since my free year will have run out at that point.

From this screen, by the way, you can also sign up for the Apple One subscription bundle. This bundle lets you group different Apple services like Apple TV, Apple Music, and Apple News+ that you’re interested in together into one monthly bill.

On your Apple TV:

It’s also pretty easy to check when your free trial will run out from your Apple TV itself. Just go to Settings > Users and accounts, then choose your name. From “Manage,” tap Subscriptions, enter your Apple ID password, and then you should see your Apple TV+ subscription details, including when the next billing date will occur.

