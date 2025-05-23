An exciting update about the prequel to one of TV’s all-time greatest crime dramas

There are few crime dramas that have left as indelible a mark on global television as Gomorrah — Sky Italia’s unflinching dive into the heart of Naples’ criminal underworld. And now, fans of the iconic series have reason to celebrate over an exciting update about the franchise: Production has officially wrapped on the highly anticipated Gomorrah prequel.

The announcement came from Marco D’Amore himself — the actor who famously brought Gomorrah’s brooding, magnetic gangster Ciro Di Marzio to life — via a heartfelt Instagram post. “It’s a wrap,” D’Amore wrote, according to an English translation of his post. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the men and women who have traveled with me. To those who advised, helped, comforted. To those who lightened the load with professionalism, talent and dedication.”

Gomorrah — The Origins will take fans back to the beginning of the story. Specifically, to the rise of Pietro Savastano, the ruthless kingpin who reigned over Secondigliano in the early episodes of Gomorrah. But this isn’t simply a return to the world of the original show; it’s a deeper excavation. Where the original was steeped in bloodshed and the brutal calculus of the cocaine trade, the prequel shifts the focus to a time when Naples’ underworld was still fueled by smuggled cigarettes and street-level contraband.

In spite of that narrative shift, though, this is still Gomorrah — a franchise known for its knife’s-edge tension, morally compromised characters, and poetic storytelling draped in violence and grief. If anything, the prequel looks poised to lean even more heavily into themes of lost innocence, the slow corrosion of power, and the human cost of becoming a name that haunts a city.

In addition to working behind the camera directing the prequel, by the way, D’Amore is also helping shape the narrative, alongside series head writers Leonardo Fasoli and Maddalena Ravagli. Also involved is journalist Roberto Saviano, whose original book gave birth to the entire Gomorrah universe. Together, this dream team is crafting what is planned as a three-season arc, though only the first season is confirmed at this point.

Filming took place in and around Naples, and the prequel will also introduce younger versions of several characters fans already know, adding new emotional weight to the brutal world we first glimpsed back in Season 1.

Four years after the OG Gomorrah ended, it remains nothing short of a global phenomenon — a show that combined the political depth of The Wire, the high-stakes plotting of Game of Thrones, and the raw intensity of Breaking Bad, all set against the visceral, sun-drenched grit of Naples. All five seasons of Gomorrah — plus the spinoff movie The Immortal, which unfolds parallel to the events of Season 4 — are currently streaming in the US on Max.

Soon, fans will be able to enjoy the genesis of this dark, unforgettable world.