All the new video games launching in March 2024

There have been so many great games to play in recent months that we’ve hardly had a chance to breathe (much less catch up on our backlogs). That might finally be changing in March, as the release schedule is slightly less busy than it has been in recent months. But even a quiet month still has some big new video games, including Dragon’s Dogma 2, Princess Peach: Showtime!, and Rise of the Ronin all launching on the same day.

Best new video games of March 2024

WWE 2K24

Release date : March 8

: March 8 Systems: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

The annual wrestling game tradition continues as WWE 2K returns in 2024 with a host of new and familiar features alike, including two career arcs in MyRISE mode, collecting and building a faction of your favorite wrestlers in MyFACTION, running the show in MyGM, and the recreation of some of WWE’s biggest moments in 2K Showcase of the Immortals.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Release date : March 22

: March 22 Systems: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Over the years, Capcom’s 2012 open-world action RPG Dragon’s Dogma has developed a cult following. While it has plenty in common with other big action RPGs, it gives the player far more freedom and flexibility than many of its closest rivals. 12 years later, Dragon’s Dogma 2 looks to build upon everything that made the first game such a unique hit.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Release date : March 22

: March 22 Systems: Switch

Finally, Princess Peach gets to star in another game. In Princess Peach: Showtime!, you play as Mushroom Kingdom’s princess as she attempts to save the Sparkle Theater from the evil Grape and the Sour Bunch. Along the way, you will don a variety of costumes that give Peach special abilities, including a cowgirl, a ninja, a detective, and a figure skater.

Rise of the Rōnin

Release date : March 22

: March 22 Systems: PS5

Rise of the Ronin is a new open-world action RPG from Team Ninja set in war-torn 19th-century Japan. This is the same studio behind Ninja Gaiden and the Nioh series, but we wouldn’t blame you if you first thought it might be Ghost of Tsushima 2. In the game, you can explore the cities of Yokohama, Kyoto, and Edo by horse, grappling hook, and glider.

Pepper Grinder

Release date : March 28

: March 28 Systems: Switch, PC

Every few months, an incredible 2D platformer arrives to remind us that not every game needs to be the size of a Grand Theft Auto 5 or Final Fantasy 16. I’m hoping Pepper Grinder will be the latest, with its killer pixel art and a blue-haired pirate protagonist in search of her stolen treasure with the assistance of a super-powered drilling device.

Those are the highlights, but here are some other notable new video games in March:

March 1 : Ufouria: The Saga 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

: Ufouria: The Saga 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) March 5 : Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Quilts and Cats of Calico (PC) | The Outlast Trials (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

: Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Quilts and Cats of Calico (PC) | The Outlast Trials (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) March 7 : As Dusk Falls (PS5, PS4), Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Switch, PC) | The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend (Quest 3, Quest 2, PC)

: As Dusk Falls (PS5, PS4), Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Switch, PC) | The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend (Quest 3, Quest 2, PC) March 8 : Akka Arrh (PS5, PS VR2) | Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

: Akka Arrh (PS5, PS VR2) | Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) March 12 : Contra: Operation Galuga (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Passing By – A Tailwind Journey (Switch, PC)

: Contra: Operation Galuga (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Passing By – A Tailwind Journey (Switch, PC) March 13 : Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (PC)

: Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (PC) March 14 : Cartel Tycoon (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) | Gylt (Switch) | Highwater (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Lawn Mowing Simulator (Switch) | Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | What the Golf? (PS5, PS4)

: Cartel Tycoon (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) | Gylt (Switch) | Highwater (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Lawn Mowing Simulator (Switch) | Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | What the Golf? (PS5, PS4) March 15 : Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition (Switch) | Outcast: A New Beginning (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

: Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition (Switch) | Outcast: A New Beginning (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) March 19 : Hi-Fi Rush (PS5) | Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

: Hi-Fi Rush (PS5) | Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X/S, PC) March 20 : Alone in the Dark (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

: Alone in the Dark (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) March 21 : Horizon Forbidden West (PC)

: Horizon Forbidden West (PC) March 23 : Madison (PS VR2)

: Madison (PS VR2) March 25 : Acolyte of the Altar (PC)

: Acolyte of the Altar (PC) March 26 : Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Planet Zoo: Console Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) | South Park: Snow Day! (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

: Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) | Planet Zoo: Console Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) | South Park: Snow Day! (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC) March 28: Open Roads (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | Outward (Switch)

We’ll be back next month with all of the new video games in April 2024, including Stellar Blade and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.