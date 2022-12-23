A documentary about a volcano eruption is dominating Netflix in the US

Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of late US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has the golden touch when it comes to buzzy Netflix documentaries. Her latest is The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, which is the #1 movie on Netflix in the US as of this writing.

It’s currently beating out everything from Bullet Train to Guillermo del Toro’s new Pinocchio, as well as the slew of Netflix Christmas movies currently on the streamer’s Top 10 list. It also calls to mind the strong showing of Kennedy’s latest Netflix documentary project — Downfall: The Cast Against Boeing, released earlier this year.

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Moreover, Kennedy’s newest isn’t just a hit in the US. Based on Netflix’s latest weekly Top 10 data covering its entire global user base, The Volcano is also one of the top movies on Netflix in the world right now.

It’s currently #6 on the service worldwide, having racked up almost 9 million views for the 7-day period that ended on December 18. That put The Volcano ahead of four Netflix Christmas movies, which seems all the more extraordinary considering this is Christmas weekend. And you might not expect a terrifying documentary about a volcano eruption to attract as much attention as holiday-themed Netflix releases.

Here’s how the streamer’s synopsis describes the movie: