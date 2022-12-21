Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Apple Watch Deals Free Streaming Apps No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Best Movies on Netflix Wireless CarPlay
Home Entertainment Movies

Avoid this ‘unwatchable’ new Netflix original Christmas movie like the plague

Andy Meek
By
Published Dec 20th, 2022 11:06PM EST
I Believe in Santa on Netflix
Image: Netflix

Netflix has released a slew of holiday-themed content to enjoy over Christmas this year, including both TV shows as well as movies for English and international audiences alike. Some of them will surely end up as winners with viewers — but that’s not the case, unfortunately, for one particular Netflix Christmas movie that hit the streaming giant in recent days, titled I Believe in Santa.

Viewers have been roasting this movie mercilessly, blasting it in Rotten Tomatoes reviews as tantamount to a “crime against humanity” and “unwatchable,” among other complaints.

Terrible reviews for I Believe in Santa

As of this writing, oddly enough, I Believe in Santa is the #3 Netflix movie in the US — and the #2 English-language movie on Netflix worldwide. According to the latest weekly Top 10 data from the streamer, it racked up almost 20 million hours viewed for the 7-day period from December 12-18.

For some context, that viewership total for the week put I Believe in Santa above other Netflix originals like Lady Chatterley’s Lover and high-profile third-party titles, like the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train.

As for the plot: Picture a seemingly normal man and a woman who’ve just started dating each other. A few months into the relationship, though, she makes a shocking discovery about him: He is obsessed with Christmas, the holiday that she absolutely hates. Moreover, this grown man believes in Santa. There you go, that’s the story.

“Watched it all, and regret it,” one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer laments. Adds another: “There is no possible way that this movie is the top 3rd movie in the USA!!!???? Why is Netflix lying? Yikes.”

It only gets worse from there. “This movie was borderline disturbing,” one of the most pointed Rotten Tomatoes viewer criticisms reads.

Other Christmas releases

Including I Believe in Santa, there are actually a grand total of five Christmas movies on Netflix’s global Top 10 movies list for the week. The others are:

Don't Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News