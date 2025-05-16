3 major Netflix releases coming next week you don’t want to miss

Netflix is heating up next week with a trio of can’t-miss premieres — from the swan song of one of its wildest animated comedies, to a glossy psychological thriller dripping with wealth and menace, as well as a jaw-dropping doc that tackles one of football’s most controversial legends. What it all amounts to is that, basically, if your watch list is starting to look a little empty, don’t worry: Netflix is about to inject it with drama, scandal, and some seriously uncomfortable laughs.

Here’s a closer look at what’s coming over the next seven days.

The Untold series has already delivered gripping stories about everything from brawls to frauds, but this latest entry goes straight into the fire. The Fall of Favre pulls back the curtain on NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre’s role in a sprawling Mississippi welfare scandal — a story so messy, you might find yourself Googling it in disbelief between scenes.

Expect exclusive interviews, investigative digging, and that signature Untold edge that doesn’t just recap; it reopens the case. Whether you’re a sports fan or just love a good real-life takedown, this one’s unmissable.

Watch if you’re in the mood for: Corruption exposés, sports icons under fire, and gripping docs you’ll argue about with friends.

Next up, get ready for a weekend of luxury, manipulation, and mind games at Cliff House — the kind of place where secrets simmer behind every glass of wine and nothing is as perfect as it seems.

Sirens is a sharp, sexy thrill ride set over one luxurious and deeply unnerving weekend at the seaside estate of Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), a mysterious socialite. Simone (Milly Alcock) is dazzled by Michaela’s glamorous life, while her sister Devon (Meghann Fahy), on the other hand, smells danger. And as the weekend unfolds, power shifts, secrets unravel, and nobody’s quite who they seem. With a cast that includes Kevin Bacon and Glenn Howerton, plus Maid creator Molly Smith Metzler steering the ship, Sirens is poised to be Netflix’s next twisty obsession.

Watch if you’re in the mood for: Rich-people drama with sinister undertones, dysfunctional sisters, cult vibes, and seaside suspense.

Big Mouth Season 8 (final season, May 23)

After eight gloriously inappropriate seasons, Big Mouth is closing the curtain — but not before one last hormone-fueled hurrah. The raunchy animated comedy that somehow made puberty both hilarious and horrifying is back to tie up all the loose ends (and probably create a few new ones).

Expect more cringe, more chaos, and more of the weirdly wise wisdom that made the show a hit in the first place. Whether you’re in it for the talking genitals, the anxiety mosquitoes, or just the cathartic comedy of adolescence gone wrong, Big Mouth is going out with a bang.

Watch if you’re in the mood for: Raunchy laughs, puberty nightmares, and one final ride with your favorite hormone monsters.