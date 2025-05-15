Netflix’s most gloriously unhinged animated series is back — and it’s never looked better (or weirder).

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 4 dropped today, and it’s already sitting pretty (as of this morning) with a flawless 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Not bad for a show where, this season alone, you’ll find everything from gladiator dinosaurs to villainous cats — and even YouTube impresario MrBeast playing an evil game show host on a space station orbiting Jupiter.

Created by Deadpool director Tim Miller and executive produced by David Fincher (Fight Club, Mindhunter), Love, Death + Robots is less a TV show and more a chaotic buffet of animated brilliance. Each episode is its own standalone short, helmed by a different team of animators from around the globe. That means you never know what you’re going to get — except that it’ll be gorgeous, off-the-wall, and probably not safe to watch at work.

Volume 4 brings 10 new shorts to the party. One standout: “The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur,” which stars YouTube megastar MrBeast as a sadistic game master hosting a gladiator show for the rich. This particular short features genetically modified warriors battling atop dinosaurs, all for the amusement of the interstellar elite. According to Miller, the idea came from wanting a villain who’d feel at home commanding attention — and who better than the internet’s emperor of viral spectacle himself?

Elsewhere, there’s a household appliance uprising, a feline with a God complex, and the usual existential dread all delivered with the visual fidelity of a high-end gaming cutscene. One of the season’s breakout stars is a scheming, nihilistic cat who purrs the following line while staring down humanity’s fate: “This world, it’s a clenched, feculent sphincter. It cries out for a savior. It cries out for … me.”

As always, the show’s calling card is its range. Some episodes will melt your face off with hyper-stylized action. Others hit you with gut-punch emotional beats. Miller put it best in a Netflix promotional interview: “One of my biggest joys in making LDR — and I think David [Fincher] shares this feeling — is when artists or directors make choices you would never make. Their ideas, shot choices, timing — it’s something foreign to your visual language but also awesome.”

That’s the genius of Love, Death + Robots: It’s a genre-hopping fever dream of a series that continues to push the boundaries of what animation can be. It’s bold, beautiful, and it might just be the most underrated thing on Netflix. Whether you’re in it for the robot carnage, dystopian satire, or just want to see what happens when MrBeast goes full galactic Caesar — Volume 4 is a ride you do not want to miss.