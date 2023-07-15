Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Most Watched Netflix Movies Where to watch Yellowstone watchOS 10 Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

18 best weekend Prime Day deals everyone can shop, not just Prime members

By
Published Jul 15th, 2023 7:58AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Weekend
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Prime Day was massive this year, and our readers saved so much money on best-selling products. Amazon’s big summer sale might technically be over, but there are still tons of great Prime Day deals you can still shop now. What’s more, most of them are now open to everyone, not just people who subscribe to Amazon Prime!

In this weekend’s roundup, we’re going to share our favorite leftover Prime Day deals that anyone can get this weekend.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Our favorite leftover Prime Day deals

Check out more of this weekend’s top Prime Day deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Don't Miss: 18 best weekend Prime Day deals everyone can shop, not just Prime members

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals