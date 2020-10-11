A couple of leaks have made a series of interesting claims about the next phase of Marvel movies and TV shows, potentially revealing plenty of exciting details about the upcoming movies.

The leaks addressed the Captain Marvel sequel that had a July 2022 release date before the coronavirus pandemic delayed Marvel’s plans.

The leaks revealed the purported title of Captain Marvel 2, some of the beloved Marvel characters who will join Carol Danvers, and the way the film might tease the next major Avengers adventure.

Marvel said long before we got to see Captain Marvel in action in the MCU that the hero would eventually lead the Avengers. With Iron Man and Captain America now out of the picture, Captain Marvel seems like just the person to do it. She’s military, just like Captain America and War-Machine, plus she has formidable power and the ability to roam the universe. If Endgame taught us anything, it’s that Carol Danvers is a high-ranking Avenger capable of dealing with some of the biggest threats in the universe.

It may be a while before the next Avengers installment comes along. Most MCU Phase 4 titles are delayed right now, and Marvel will use Phase 4 to set up bigger things to come. First of all, Phase 4 will introduce new heroes and villains now that our beloved Avengers are out of the picture. The upcoming movies will also set up the arrival of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Most importantly, Phase 4 will offer us the first chapters of the next major storyline now that the Infinity Saga has concluded.

Captain Marvel 2 might not be technically part of Phase 4, but it’ll play a huge role in building up the MCU’s main storyline. A recent leak said that Captain Marvel 2 might set up a next major Avengers crossover just like Civil War did before Infinity War. Now, a brand new leak seemingly gives us the sequel’s actual title, suggesting that the next major Avengers story is coming soon.

Like I said before, Captain Marvel 2 can’t be considered a Phase 4 film unless Marvel extends Phase 4 beyond Thor: For Love and Thunder, which should be the final film in this series of stories. But Captain Marvel 2 is already an official Marvel project, and it was originally given a July 8th, 2022 release date.

The coronavirus pandemic will undoubtedly delay the movie. Marvel delayed its MCU Phase 4 movies already as well as some of the first Disney+ TV shows because of the health crisis. More delays will likely follow, and the pandemic can prevent production as well. Captain Marvel 2’s launch could slip into 2023 or even later.

A couple of leaks were posted on 4chan in the past few days, revealing plenty of details about several Marvel movies and TV series in the works for Phase 4 and beyond. Captain Marvel 2 was one of the projects the leak tackled, possibly revealing the film’s actual title.

The film will reportedly be called Captain Marvel: Secret Invasion, according to the leak. Jude Law is said to be reprising his Yon-Rogg role from the first movie.

The list of returning characters includes Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), James Rhodes/War-Machine (Don Cheadle), Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

Most of those actors have played these characters in previous Marvel movies, with two exceptions. Parris is supposedly going to debut as Rambeau in WandaVision, and Vellani was just cast for Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson, who will also reprise her Danvers/Captain Marvel role, is supposedly going to make a cameo in the Ms. Marvel TV series as well.

The 4chan rumors also said that Captain Marvel 2 would introduce either Keira Knightly or Kate Winslet as SWORD commander Abigail Brand. But with SWORD about to be unveiled in WandaVision, Brand could appear in the MCU a bit sooner than that.

In late July, a “reliable source” said that Captain Marvel 2 would include many important MCU characters, including Ms. Marvel as well as other Avengers. A few months earlier, a report said that the film would set up the next major Avengers movie. Back in mid-February, a well-known insider said that there’s a Secret Invasion TV show in the works that will tie into Captain Marvel 2. There’s even a rumor that says Marvel might bring back Robert Downey Jr. for Marvel’s Illuminati, a storyline that would tie into Secret Invasion as well.

The leaker who posted the purported Captain Marvel 2 title and details above on 4chan either has direct knowledge of Marvel’s plans or has speculated on the MCU’s future using the available leaks so far. There’s no way to tell, for the time being.

Assuming the leak is accurate, Captain Marvel 2 could set up the next major Avengers film. It’s too soon to say whether it will be Avengers 5 or something else. I will remind you that we had several Marvel films between Civil War and Infinity War, so Avengers 5 would probably come a few years after Captain Marvel 2.