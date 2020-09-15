Apple on Tuesday unveiled its expected Apple subscription bundle, which packs myriad subscription service offerings from the iPhone maker into an a single paid offering.

The services included with an Apple One subscription, depending on which tier is chosen, include Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and more.

On a related note, Apple on Tuesday also unveiled a new Fitness+ subscription offering for $9.99/month that offers workouts hosted by trainers.

As expected, Apple on Tuesday as part of its big, annual September event — this time broadcast virtually from Apple Park without an audience, because of the pandemic — unveiled a brand new service that the iPhone maker had been teasing for some time now: An ‘Apple One’ subscription bundle.

As we noted here, the basic idea is to fold in a number of Apple subscription offerings into one, all-encompassing bundle (or a tiered set of bundles) so that you don’t have to maintain multiple subscription payments. For example, a basic Apple One package will include Apple Music and Apple TV+. This has been referred to as Apple’s rough equivalent to Amazon Prime, where customers in that case tend to sign on for the main benefit of free two-day shipping, while Amazon also makes the offering much more worthwhile through add-ons like Amazon Prime Video.

Dan Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company, recently explained the wisdom behind a new Apple bundle like this to CNN thus: “If they can continue growing their user base with their great engineering, then the services fold in, and you get that halo effect.”

Image source: Apple

Apple announced that Apple One is coming “this fall,” and it will include 30 days free. I’ll certainly be digging deeper into the details of the overall offering, which could be a solid entry point for many consumers into Apple services that they might not have otherwise tried on a standalone basis, but for now, note that the respective Apple One tiers include:

Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95/month.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95/month. Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95/month. This tier can be shared among up to six family members.

includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95/month. This tier can be shared among up to six family members. Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95/month, and this tier, too, can be shared among up to six family members. “Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, in a news release about the announcement. “With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.” As noted above, a newly announced Apple health and wellness subscription offering called Fitness+ is included herein, as well. Per Apple, this is “the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch, arriving later this year. Apple Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualize right on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience.”