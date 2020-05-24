Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the defining pop culture products of the coronavirus era, with millions of copies of the game for the Nintendo Switch having been sold since its release in March.

The game has also become a creative canvas for players around the world, who use their imagination to design an island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have also been recreating all kinds of things inside the game, from TV shows to prominent businesses and much more.

I’m apparently one of the few people in the Western Hemisphere not currently whiling away my free time by terra-forming, passive-aggressively trying to encourage island residents to leave, selling turnips, and all the other activities you Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have stayed busy with during the coronavirus pandemic, ever since the game was released back in March.

Be that as it may, that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the masterful creativity all of you continue to demonstrate within the game, via everything from your island designs to the stunning recreations people are producing within the game of pop culture moments from TV shows and much more.

These recreations run the gamut and even include real-world extensions, such as fashion brands like Valentino and Marc Jacobs debuting new looks within the game — as well as one game developer recreating the Muslim celebration of Eid within Animal Crossing. That developer is Rami Ismail, and you can find him on Twitter at @tha_rami:

It's hard to believe – but that was also the final @animalcrossing Suhoor and Iftar gathering! I organized them every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – and Ramadan ends this weekend. From everyone present at this last gathering, and from myself, #EidMubarak ! pic.twitter.com/xY1YT4pj09 — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) May 22, 2020

This is all in addition to the massively popular game for the Nintendo Switch console becoming such a staple of quarantine life that we’re seeing a neverending co-mingling of the real world with the game, such as by the Amazon-like site Nookazon that’s sprung up in its wake. New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also spent some time recently visiting the New Horizons islands of her social media followers.

Meanwhile, I now want to briefly run through some of the in-game recreations that have caught my eye over the past week or two that, as I say, really made me appreciate the apparently boundless creativity some of you Animal Crossing fans possess.

Here, to kick things off, is a recreation of the iconic “I Want It That Way” scene from Brooklyn Nine-Nine (this comes via Youtuber Dclemente)

Next up is a recreation from Twitter user @OhSoPrecious16 of the Who Broke It? cold open scene from the Parks and Recreation episode titled The Fight.

I recreated the "Who Broke It?" scene from Parks and Rec with my Animal Crossing villagers pic.twitter.com/ya8cXntaBF — Lilgoofygoober (@OhSoPrecious16) May 13, 2020

How about an Animal Crossing: New Horizons–Jersey Shore crossover?

The amount of bells I would pay to see a K.K. Slider X @DJPaulyD collab… 💰 I present: The most ambitious crossover event in history. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/bPq5hg2zMc — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 22, 2020

This recreation of one of Netflix’s most surly heroes might make you want to toss a coin to your witcher:

To round out our list, these next three are some of my favorites. Below, we’ve got classic scenes from The Office (like the one with Prison Mike) recreated in the game, as well as an adaptation of NBC’s game show Deal or No Deal, as well as a rendition of Toto’s most famous song that will definitely make you want to bless the rains down in Africa. Enjoy:







Official "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" art Image Source: Nintendo