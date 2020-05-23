- The HBO Max lineup for June has just been released, and it includes “hundreds” of movies and TV series, according to the company, for what will be the streamer’s first full month of operation.
- HBO Max officially launches on Wednesday, May 27, with everything HBO has ever released plus a library of third-party shows and movies — as well as HBO Max originals.
- The new service will cost $14.99 per month. HBO Now and Charter video subscribers will get HBO Max for free, and so will millions of AT&T customers.
A new heavy-hitter joins the streaming video landscape next week, with the launch of HBO Max coming as a culmination of plans by HBO’s parent WarnerMedia to transform the premium cable network into more of a mainstream, Netflix-like player as opposed to the boutique identity HBO has cultivated since its inception.
HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month when it launches on May 27, which puts it on the expensive side relative to other streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, but it will come storming out of the gate right away, nonetheless. At launch, for example, the HBO Max lineup will include more than 10,000 hours of content, including every original series, movie, and documentary HBO has ever released — plus a wide variety of licensed content from Warner Bros. Down the line, the long-awaited, much-hyped director’s cut of Justice League that has long been the subject of a viral #ReleaseTheSnyderCut rallying cry online will debut on HBO Max in 2021.
For now, though, the packed HBO Max lineup for June includes New Max Originals series like Adventure Time: Distant Lands, and HBO Max theatrical highlights including Academy Award®-winner Titanic, Veronica Mars, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, as well as The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.
New HBO original series will that will also be available on HBO Max in June include Perry Mason, starring Emmy®winner Matthew Rhys; I May Destroy You, from executive producer and star Michaela Coel; and the docu-series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark premiere alongside comedy special Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!
The full list for June is below.
June 1:
- 4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
- Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
- Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
- The American, 2010 (HBO)
- Another Cinderella Story, 2008
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Black Beauty, 1994
- Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
- The Bucket List, 2007
- Cabaret, 1972
- The Champ, 1979
- Chicago, 2002
- A Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- Clash Of The Titans, 2010
- Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
- Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
- Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
- Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
- Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
- Dune, 1984 (HBO)
- Elf, 2003
- Enter The Dragon, 1973
- Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Firewall, 2006
- Flipped, 2010
- Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
- The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
- Frantic, 1988
- From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
- Full Metal Jacket, 1987
- Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
- The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
- The Goonies, 1985
- Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
- Havana, 1990 (HBO)
- He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
- Heaven Can Wait, 1978
- Heidi, 2006
- Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
- The Hunger, 1983
- In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
- In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
- The Iron Giant, 1999
- It Takes Two, 1995
- Juice, 1992
- The Last Mimzy, 2007
- License To Wed, 2007
- Life, 1999 (HBO)
- Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
- Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
- The Losers, 2010
- Love Jones, 1997
- Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
- Misery, 1990
- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
- A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
- Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
- Must Love Dogs, 2005
- My Dog Skip, 2000
- Mystic River, 2003
- The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
- The Neverending Story, 1984
- New York Minute, 2004
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- No Reservations, 2007
- Ordinary People, 1980
- Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
- The Parallax View, 1974
- Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
- A Perfect World, 1993
- Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
- Personal Best, 1982
- Presumed Innocent, 1990
- Ray, 2004 (HBO)
- Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
- Rosewood, 1997
- Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
- Running on Empty, 1988
- Secondhand Lions, 2003
- She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
- Space Cowboys, 2000
- Speed Racer, 2008
- Splendor in the Grass, 1961
- The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
- Summer Catch, 2001
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
- Tess, 1980 (HBO)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
- The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
- Titanic, 1997
- TMNT, 2007
- Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
- Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
- Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
- U-571, 2000 (HBO)
- U.S. Marshals, 1998
- Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
- Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
- Veronica Mars, 2014
- Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
- We Are Marshall, 2006
- Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
- When Harry Met Sally, 1989
- Wild Wild West, 1999
- Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
- X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
- You’ve Got Mail, 1998
June 2:
- Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
June 4:
- HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
- We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
June 5:
- Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
June 6:
- Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
June 7:
- I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
June 10:
- Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
June 12:
- El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
June 13:
- The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
June 14:
- I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
- Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
June 16:
- #GeorgeWashington, 2017
- Age of Big Cats, Season One
- Ancient Earth, Season One
- Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
- Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
- The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
- Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
- The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
- David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016
- David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
- DeBugged, 2018
- Digits, Season One
- Dragons & Damsels, 2019
- Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
- Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
- First Man, 2017
- Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
- Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
- The History of Food, Season One
- Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
- Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
- Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
- King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
- Knuckleball!, 2019
- Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
- Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Man’s First Friend, 2018
- Penguin Central, 2019
- Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
- Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
- Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
- Realm of the Volga, Season One
- Sacred Spaces, Season One
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
- Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer is the sensational true story of the most infamous tabloid in US history, a wild, probing look at how one newspaper’s prescient grasp of its readers’ darkest curiosities led it to massive profits and influence
- Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
- Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
- The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
- Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
- Secret Life Underground, Season One
- Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
- Space Probes!, Season One
- Speed, Season One
- Spies of War , Season One
- Tales of Nature, Season One
- Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
- Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
- Viking Women, Season One
- Vitamania, 2018
- Whale Wisdom, 2019
- The Woodstock Bus, 2019
June 18:
- Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
- Karma, Series Premiere
- Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid, away from parents and the normal comforts of home, to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series, led by YouTube host Michelle Khare, will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game.
June 19:
- Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
- Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
June 20:
- Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
June 21:
- Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
- This drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.
June 22:
- Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
June 24:
- South Park, Seasons 1-23
- Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 25:
- Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
- Based on the animated series Adventure Time created by Pendleton Ward and executive produced by Adam Muto, these four breakout specials explore the unseen corners of the world with characters both familiar and brand new. The first of these specials is BMO, which follows the lovable little robot on a new adventure. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!
- Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
- Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
- Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
June 26:
- Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
June 27:
- Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
June 28:
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
- A six-part documentary series based on the book of the same name and explores writer Michelle McNamara’s investigation into the dark world of a violent predator she dubbed the Golden State Killer.
June 30:
- Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- This searing documentary shadows a group of brave activists risking their lives to confront the ongoing anti-LGBTQ persecution in the repressive and closed Russian republic of Chechnya.