It should have been a busy weekend over in Barcelona, Spain, with several big companies unveiling their latest mobile devices, but then the coronavirus struck, prompting the organizers to cancel the Mobile World Congress. It would have been a frantic weekend of running around from meeting to meeting, with hardly any time to dedicate to Hunters. Because yes, that’s the brand new show to binge right now, over on Amazon Prime. It’s that Al Pacino TV series about a group of Nazi hunters who’re hunting Nazi’s in the US in the late ‘70s.

Now, if you’re planning on hitting theaters, you should be aware of a couple of new releases, including The Call of the Wild, which is my favorite this weekend, a survival story starring Karen Gillan and Harrison Ford. If you into horror stories, then you might be more interested in Brahms: The Boy II. Then, there’s always Sonic, who swept up the box office last week, and is likely to hold on to the lead for at least one more weekend.

As you might have noticed, it’s not the busiest time of the year for huge blockbusters, and we’re not doing any better on the trailer front either.

Dream Horse and Vivarium easily stand out this week when it comes to new trailers, and we have a new clip from The Roads Not Taken. What really got my attention was Vivarium, a thriller about a couple looking to buy a house and then getting stuck in a strange suburban neighborhood. All the houses look the same, and they can’t escape. What’s worse is that they delivered a baby that they’ll have to raise. Who wouldn’t go insane?

