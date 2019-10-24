PS5 games might have a killer feature that only Sony could pull off

One of the many, many fascinating decisions that director Hideo Kojima made for his PlayStation 4-exclusive open-world action-adventure game Death Stranding (most of which I can’t talk about yet) was to build a soundtrack curated from actual bands that populate our world and include those songs in the game itself. As you travel across the game’s treacherous landscape, you will hear songs from Bring Me The Horizon, Chvrches, and other artists that have signed with Sony’s music group. And, according to Rolling Stone, this is just the beginning.

On November 7th, Sony will release a standalone soundtrack called Death Stranding: Timefall on RCA Records. The soundtrack will include original recordings from a multitude of high-profile artists, and Sony insiders tell Rolling Stone that the project “is being seen as an important benchmark of increased creative collaboration between PlayStation and Sony Music Group, ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5 console in 2020.”

The implication here seems to be that we will see more licensed music in Sony’s first-party games throughout the next console generation. After all, since Sony has access to such a deep roster of musical artists, why not take advantage of that and bring even more credibility and interest to its titles by allowing the two divisions to link up?

This news comes just days after a slightly sketchier leak, in which an anonymous source suggested that the PS5 will launch on December 4th for €499 (which would likely translate to around $499). So far, Sony has only confirmed that the PS5 will launch next holiday, but has yet to offer any specific release details.