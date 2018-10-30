We have no idea what Avengers 4 will be called or when the first trailer is coming, but we do know at least two things about the film. First, most of the dead Avengers will be resurrected right alongside everyone else who died at the snap. Second, there will be time travel involved in the story. Whatever Tony Stark and Co. are up to, traveling through time is probably the only way to make their plan work. Speaking of Stark, the following rumor puts an exciting spin on the kind of time travel we’ll see in Avengers 4, and what it might all mean to Iron Man.

Just the other day, we saw a heartbreaking fan theory that said Tony would actually know about the hit on his parents and might even help plan and execute it. That’s because the various events that happened before Thanos snapped his fingers have to keep repeating in the same order for the Avengers to win in the end, no matter what personal cost it may entail in the end. That was just a fan theory, but the following rumor comes with its own dose of heartache.

A few days ago, we learned that Kathrine Langford was confirmed to appear in Avengers 4 next year. You may know her from Netflix’s series 13 Reasons Why, or the Love, Simon flick that premiered earlier this year, but this is the first time the actress will star in an Avengers film. According to an MCU Cosmic source, Langford might be playing the grown daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. MCU Cosmic also made waves a few weeks ago when it revealed that Annihilation might be the title of the Infinity War sequel.

We already have fan theories that say Pepper was pregnant when Tony flew off to Titan to face Thanos, and Gwyneth Paltrow already confirmed that Tony and Pepper will have a baby. But if Langford does indeed play Tony’s daughter, then Tony might have to make an incredibly difficult choice between saving the current timeline, where his daughter is born, or undoing everything Thanos did and risk not having his daughter in the first place. This kind of personal drama for Tony would explain Doctor Strange’s apologetic tone when telling Tony that there was no other way of fixing things at the end of Infinity War.

Also, let’s remember that Pepper will suit up as Rescue in the movie, and there’s no better reason to go to war against a fierce enemy than fighting for your kinds. If this rumor is accurate, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how Tony gets to meet his daughter. Even if her character is not a Stark/Potts combo, Langford is already credited for the movie without any name for the character.