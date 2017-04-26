Nintendo preys on nostalgia, brings Mario Happy Meal toys back to McDonald’s

Between last year’s launch of the NES Classic Edition and the upcoming release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo has made a killing lately by bringing beloved games and consoles back to life. The assault on our nostalgia continues this week as Nintendo has announced a partnership with McDonald’s that will bring eight Mario-themed Happy Meal toys to the popular fast food chain from now until May 22nd.

Don't Miss : Every Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can download for free in May

The eight toys available in McDonald’s Happy Meals include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, Invincible Mario, a Red Koopa Shell and a 1-Up Mushroom. All of the toys also have their own special ability, such as the Invincible Mario, which can light up in different colors.

Along with the toys, McDonald’s is also giving families the opportunity to enter into a sweepstakes to win one of 100 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs, which include a Nintendo Switch console and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In order to enter the sweepstakes, all you need to do is scan and purchase a meal using the McDonald’s mobile app between now and May 22nd. You can also get one entry for using a deal within the same app and two entries for purchasing a Happy Meal.

With all the hype surrounding Nintendo, I have a feeling that people are going to be scrambling to get their hands on these toys. Nintendo might not know how to make enough consoles to satisfy demand, but it definitely knows how to make an adult consider buying a Happy Meal from McDonald’s.