Xbox Games with Gold: Free games for August 2022 revealed

Every month, Microsoft announces the new selection of Xbox games that it will give away to Xbox Live Gold members. These are frequently titles that are several years old, and there’s a decent chance you haven’t even heard of them all. But they are free if you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. On Thursday, Microsoft revealed the free Xbox games for August.

Admittedly, this is among the best Xbox Games with Gold selections we’ve seen all year. Of course, the reason for that, as noted by Polygon, is that two of these Xbox games have been free prior to August 2022. Monaco was free in September 2014, and Saints Row 2 was free in July 2020. Thankfully, both are great, so snag them while you can.

Xbox Games with Gold | Free for August 2022

Calico ($11.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 | Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! You will journey to a small village filled with magical girls and other fantastical friends, where you are placed in charge of a run down cat café. Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!

ScourgeBringer ($16.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 | Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

Saints Row 2 ($9.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 | Help the 3rd Streets take back their city in this explosive sequal to the 2006 hit. Saints Row 2 features unparalleled character creation and customization; a massive open world to explore by land, air or sea; and online co-op play that enables you and a friend play through the entire story of Saints Row 2.

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 | Assemble a crack team of thieves and execute the perfect crime. Sneak, steal, and run for your lives in single player or with up to four friends in local or online co-op.

You’ll save $54 if you grab all four games, and can add up to 3400 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles is backward compatible with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, so even if you do not have an Xbox 360, you can still download the titles listed above. As always, some of last month’s Games with Gold are still available for free, so be sure to download them before Microsoft starts charging for them.