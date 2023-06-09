WWDC 2023 ended today, and Apple has already moved on from iOS 17

WWDC usually focuses on software updates, but this was a strange year for Apple. Alongside iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, not only did Apple unveil three new Macs, but it also revealed the “future of spatial computing” with the Apple Vision Pro and the visionOS operating system.

Apple reserved 46 minutes for discussing Vision Pro during the WWDC, 15 minutes for new Macs, and an hour for all five other operating system updates. That only shows how little were those software updates, even though there was a thing or two worth noticing with iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

In January, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman already reported that this would be a weak year for software updates as Apple was putting all its efforts into the Vision Pro announcement. Still, as the WWDC 2023 officially ended today, the company has already updated its website with only hardware on the front page and no mention of upcoming systems.

This change was spotted by designer Parker Ortolani on Twitter. Although iOS 17 will land way before the Apple Vision Pro, which is expected to hit the US by “early 2024,” Apple has preferred to spotlight this product, alongside new Macs and iPhone 14 Pro models, rather than the new operating system updates.

Interestingly enough, Apple is spotlighting the 15-inch MacBook Air alongside previously announced hardware in all other countries.

While it’s understandable that software announcements don’t stay for longer on Apple’s main webpage, it’s worth noting that the company plans to keep momentum by maintaining the Vision Pro as the headliner of the US store as the Cupertino firm expects this product to be its next best thing.

That said, WWDC 2023 is finally wrapping up, registered developers are already trying iOS 17 and the other operating systems, and we’re still left with several questions regarding Apple Vision Pro – which I assume will take a long time until we hear more about them.

BGR will keep you posted about new betas and more news related to Apple Vision Pro following its WWDC announcement.