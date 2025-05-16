When will Apple release iOS 18.6?

With iOS 18.5 having just been released, you might be wondering what you can do if you’re experiencing any bugs. While it’s possible that Apple might seed an iOS 18.5.1 update soon, the safest bet is to wait for iOS 18.6. However, this isn’t a regular software update. After all, by the time iOS 18.6 gets a release date, Apple will already be preparing to roll out iOS 19.

Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 18.6, and when to expect a proper release date.

If you take into consideration the latest x.6 updates, here’s when we expect iOS 18.6 to land:

Usually, these software updates bring one or two new features or upgrades, but focus primarily on bug fixes and security patches.

Last year, Apple seeded iOS 17.6 after the WWDC 2024 keynote. However, with iOS 16.6 and iOS 15.6, the company seeded them a few weeks after iOS 16.5/15.5 in May. That said, the first beta could arrive any time from next week to after the WWDC keynote on June 10.

While most iPhone users are already eager for the first iOS 19 beta, iOS 18.6 will be especially important if Apple drops support for any of the current iPhone models with this new software update. So far, rumors suggest Apple might continue to offer iOS 19 on all iPhones that support iOS 18. However, we can’t say the same about the iPad.

With that in mind, this update ensures that these devices continue to receive the latest security patches and bug fixes, even if they won’t support the big iOS 19 update expected later this fall.

That said, if the company follows the trend, we could also see iOS 18.7 in the second half of the year. BGR will let you know once Apple seeds the first iOS 18.6 beta.