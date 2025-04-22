We might’ve just learned Apple’s new color for the iPhone 17 Pro

Little is left for leaks to reveal about the iPhone 17. That said, one of the missing pieces of information regards the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro colors. While it could have been safe to assume that Apple would maintain the Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium options, there’s a twist for this year’s iPhone: Cupertino is expected to return to aluminum and glass finishes.

If both regular and Pro iPhones feature an aluminum and glass finish, this could mean all the colors for the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will be different. That being said, I would expect Apple to keep Black, White, and Gold options.

However, there might be another enticing option that could prompt iPhone users to upgrade. After all, who hasn’t upgraded to a $1,000+ phone just for a new color?

According to leaker Majin Bu, Apple is planning to bring the same option to the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro due to Apple’s successful M4 MacBook Air Sky Blue color release. In an AI-written article, the leaker reveals some important tidbits, claiming the information comes from the supply chain, not just guesswork. According to Bu, Apple has already tested several colors, and Sky Blue is currently taking the lead.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If this turns out to be accurate, Apple could be making a comeback to one of the best colors—and one of the best iPhone models—it’s ever produced: the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro. For many who owned this iPhone, it would be a nostalgic throwback if Apple nails the color and also the specs. After all, the iPhone 13 Pro had impressive battery life, an awesome processor, and great features overall.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature three main 48MP cameras, a front-facing 24MP lens, a bigger battery, and the third-generation 3nm manufacturing process chip, the A20 Pro. Apple is also expected to include its own Wi-Fi modem.