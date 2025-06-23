watchOS 26 beta 2 now available with Apple Intelligence features and more

Following the first beta of watchOS 26, Apple just seeded the second testing version of this upcoming software update for Apple Watch. While Apple has a major redesign coming for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, the new watchOS 26 beta doesn’t change a lot of the Apple Watch design.

For example, Apple slightly tweaked some of the UI, Control Center, and app icons. However, it’s going to feel as familiar as always. That said, the company is now taking advantage of an iPhone 15 Pro or newer to power more Apple Intelligence features with watchOS 26 beta 2. Here are some of them:

Workout Buddy: This fitness experience “generates personalized pep talks using voice data from an Apple Fitness+ trainer” to encourage users to challenge themselves based on data available in the Health app.

Live Translation: The latest Apple Watch models will feature Live Translation capabilities inside the Messages app, which will translate conversations to your preferred language.

That said, watchOS 26 beta also brings several intelligence features, including new gestures and tweaks. For example, a new wrist flick makes it easier to dismiss notifications and go back to the Watch Face. You just need to turn your wrist over and then back for that.

Once again, the Smart Stack got some nice improvements. When you go to gym, you might see your workout suggestion there. Also, if you’re without cellular connection, the Apple Watch can retrace your way back.

At this moment, it’s unclear if Apple is planning new Watch Faces, as it has only tweaked a few of the old ones with the new Liquid Glass design or with support for Apple Watch Series 10’s better display.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new with watchOS 26 beta 2. Alongside it, Apple released the second test versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.