8 Apple Intelligence features coming to your Apple Watch in watchOS 26

Before the WWDC 2025 keynote kicked off, there were rumors floating around that Apple would address several new Apple Intelligence features coming to watchOS 26 and, consequently, to Apple Watch users. While we already knew these features would be powered by an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, the company only talked about Workout Buddy.

However, there’s are many more Apple Intelligence features Apple Watch users will be able to take advantage of once watchOS 26 releases. Below, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about the most exciting upcoming AI feature for Apple Watch.

watchOS 26 features powered by Apple Intelligence

Image source: Apple Inc.

Workout Buddy: The most interesting Apple Intelligence-powered feature of watchOS 26 is Workout Buddy. This brand-new fitness experience “generates personalized pep talks using voice data from an Apple Fitness+ trainer.” It helps set the mood for your workout, as it encourages you based on the data available in the Health app.

Live Translation: Available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple brings Live Translation capabilities to its wearable with watchOS 26 in the Messages app. The AI feature translates conversations to your preferred language.

Genmoji improvements: With watchOS 26, you can send the Genmoji you created with your iPhone. With iOS 26, it’s possible to mix emoji, Genmoji, and descriptions together to create a new image. It’s also possible to combine two emojis to create a different one.

Apple Watch users also get more smart features

Image source: Apple Inc.

While Apple doesn’t say these features arepowered by Apple Intelligence, there’s still a lot of intelligence behind them. These are other improvements coming to watchOS 26:

Wrist Flick: The Double Tap isn’t the only gesture you can perform on your Apple Watch. If you have one of the newer models, watchOS 26 introduces Wrist Flick. By turning your wrist over and then back, you can dismiss a notification or a call. Performing this gesture does look a bit odd, but Apple Watch users will probably get used to it over time.

Smart Stack improvements: Apple keeps improving Smart Stack by making it more useful depending on your routine and the sensor data. For instance, the next time you walk into your gym, you might be served a Functional Strength Training workout. Also, if you lose cellular connection, the Apple Watch will register your location so you can know how to get back.

AI-powered Messages: Apple Cash suggestions might appear when someone sends a bill, and watchOS 26 will continue to use context clues from your Messages to suggest starting a Check-In.

Notifications tweak: If you have turned on sound notifications on your Apple Watch, the noise will now adjust automatically based on your surroundings.

AI agent calls: With Hold Assist and Call Screening, you can use your Apple Watch to return to a call or screen unknown numbers.