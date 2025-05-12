watchOS 11.5 released with 3 new features ahead of big watchOS 12 preview

Apple just released watchOS 11.5 to Apple Watch users ahead of the watchOS 12 preview this June. As is the case with watchOS updates, this one is pretty light on features. However, Apple Watch users might still be surprised by the new functions and bug fixes available with this version.

As BGR has previously reported, watchOS 11.5 adds a new watch face, following Apple’s pattern of releasing new Pride watch faces ahead of Pride Month every May.

Apple says the new Pride Harmony watch face presents “bold, individual rainbow stripes, which dynamically shift in sequence across the face of the display to form large hour numerals as users raise their wrists to check the time.”

The company even announced a new Pride band to match the watchOS 11.5 watch face: “Featuring a tapestry of rainbow stripes that vary in shape and size, each Pride Edition Sport Band is assembled by hand from individual stripes of vibrant color that are compression-molded together, creating subtle yet striking variations. No two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Besides that, Apple added a new “buy with Apple Watch” feature, so when users purchase content within the Apple TV app on a third-party device, they can use it to authenticate the purchase.

Finally, watchOS 11.5 resolves an issue that may prevent your iPhone from showing a notification when the watch battery is fully charged.

This is likely the last major update before the watchOS 12 preview. While we still expect Apple to release watchOS 11.6, the company may only add security patches and bug fixes.

This watchOS 11.5 update is available alongside iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, macOS 18.5, visionOS 2.5, and tvOS 18.5. We’ll let you know if we discover anything new with these new software versions.