watchOS 10.0.1 now available with bug fixes for Apple Watch users

Less than a week after releasing watchOS 10, Apple is already making available watchOS 10.0.1 with bug fixes and important security updates for the Apple Watch.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Since watchOS 10 offers a major overhaul update for Apple Watch owners, it’s expected that some features weren’t working as well as intended. Even though Apple doesn’t say what bugs it has fixed, it’s likely that it has improved issues with the Weather app and complications taking a long time to refresh.

Early today, BGR published several complaints from users regarding some apps not refreshing as quickly as they should. Hopefully, watchOS 10.0.1 fixes that.

With watchOS 10, Apple added:

Smart Stack widgets: You get the information you need below any Watch Face. You just need to turn the Digital Crown to reveal widgets in the Smart Stack. It includes multiple timers, your next meeting, music playing, and more.

Snoopy Watch Face: Apple is adding a few new Watch Faces – depending on watchOS 10 or purchasing a new Apple Watch – but by far, the Snoopy option is the cutest. Like the Watch Faces of Toy Story, Snoopy’s options always change and show a new animation. So cute.

Workout revamps: Cycling and Hiking got some love with the latest update. It offers more data, Bluetooth accessories compatibility, and more.

Mental Health awareness: This system lets you log your state of mind by scrolling through engaging visuals to help you select how you feel at that moment and during the day. Apple wants you to stay consistent with notifications and complications on watch faces.

Below, you can learn more about watchOS 10. BGR will update this article once we learn more about watchOS 10.0.1.