Top Apple insider leaks first iPhone 15 details and foldable iPhone release timing

The great thing about iPhone rumors is that they never end. Case in point: we’re not even a week removed from Apple introducing the iPhone 13 and we’re already starting to see rumors surrounding the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. Just last week, for example, noted leaker Jon Prosser revealed that Face ID sensors on the iPhone 14 will be located below the display. Additionally, Prosser says there will be a punch-hole selfie camera.

Prosser has something of a hit-and-miss track record with respect to Apple rumors. With that in mind, it’s probably wise to take the report with a grain of salt. Ming-Chi Kuo, however, is without question the top Apple analyst working today. Kuo typically can glean information about Apple’s product roadmap years in advance. With that said, Kuo recently issued a doozy of an investor report with details surrounding the iPhone 15 and the mythical foldable iPhone.

iPhone 15 features

Apple’s iPhone 15 is admittedly two years away, but it’s no secret that Apple prepares its feature-set years ahead of time. To that end, Kuo — via AppleInsider — writes that the iPhone 15 will feature a Touch ID sensor underneath the display.

We’ve seen several credible reports over the past few months pointing to Apple’s interest in bringing back Touch ID. In fact, Apple has filed several patents pertaining to under-display fingerprint sensor technologies. There’s also a chance Apple will add a Touch ID sensor to the iPhone 15 power button.

Assuming that an iPhone with Touch ID is in the pipeline, it remains to be seen if Apple plans to eliminate Face ID or have the two authentication schemes coexist.

Foldable iPhone

Beyond the 2023 iPhone 15, Kuo writes that a foldable iPhone will arrive in 2024. That means we can likely look forward to an iPhone Fold release date in September 2024, if Kuo is correct. We’ve seen several reports pointing to Apple’s interest in a foldable iPhone in recent years. The success Samsung has had with their foldable smartphones demonstrates that there is a market for such a device.

According to Kuo, a foldable iPhone will likely feature an 8-inch display with a “3,200 x 1,800-pixel resolution.”

A few months ago, Prosser leaked that Apple’s foldable iPhone will boast “two separate display panels on a hinge” and “round, stainless steel edges.” Prosser’s leak describes an iPhone similar in design aesthetic to the iPhone 11, but that may have changed given the new flatter-edge design of the iPhone 12.

Prosser also said that the foldable iPhone will not include a notch. Instead, it will have a “tiny forehead” right above the display to house Face ID and other sensors.

“The memes are funny,” Prosser says, “but it doesn’t look like they just stuck two phones together. Even though they’re two separate panels, when the displays are extended, it looks fairly continuous and seamless.”

Kuo says that Apple has experienced a few technical hurdles with both the iPhone 15 and the foldable iPhone.